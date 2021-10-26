Chuck Chamness Joins Holborn Corporation's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 26 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Corporation (Holborn), a U.S.-based independent reinsurance broker, announced today that Chuck Chamness has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Holborn is pleased to announce that Chuck Chamness has joined its Board of Directors as an independent director. Most recently, Chuck served 18 years as President and CEO of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC), a property/casualty insurance trade association with more than 1,500 member companies. Through the combination of advocacy, public policy and member services, Chuck helped position NAMIC as the leading U.S. property/casualty insurance trade association. During his NAMIC tenure, Chuck served as chair of NAMIC Insurance Company, a professional liability insurer, Chair of the St Baldrick's Foundation (the nation's largest private funder of pediatric cancer research grants) and as a board member of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Chuck has testified before U.S. House and Senate committees on insurance-related topics ranging from the Dodd-Frank Act to Hurricane Katrina. Before joining NAMIC, he worked for ten years in Washington, D.C., including serving in the George H.W. Bush administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary for public affairs under HUD Secretary Jack Kemp.

In addition to Holborn, Chamness serves on the boards of a primary insurance company and an independent rating bureau. He holds a B.A. from Indiana University, Bloomington and received the Bicentennial Medal for distinguished service to the university in 2020.

"We are delighted to have Chuck join our Board. His arrival further demonstrates Holborn's commitment to serving the U.S. P&C Mutual Insurance Industry," said Mr. Frank Harrison, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "His integrity, leadership capabilities, and keen sense of family and charity match up well with our values. His industry experience is a tremendous asset to our firm as we continue to serve our clients and commence our next 100 years."

"I'm excited to join the board of Holborn and to contribute to the great culture of client service it has established over more than a century as an independent broker," said Mr. Chamness. "I know many Holborn clients from my career in service to the mutual insurance industry, and I appreciate Holborn's alignment with these companies and the firm's outstanding team, which is known for generating long-term relationships and client success."

About Holborn

Holborn Corporation (Holborn) is a privately held independent reinsurance brokerage firm established in 1920. Holborn's offerings include advanced analytic tools, global market access, and responsive services with a commitment to integrity and focus on long-term trust-based relationships. By adopting an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 1998, Holborn became exclusively owned by its employees. For additional information, please visit www.holborn.com.

