USA Medical: How an American Company Became Successful in Europe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From within the fresh-air mountains of Colorado comes USA Medical's organic, GMO-free hemp – the foundation of their globally loved hemp extract CBD oil and CBD capsules . But how did this family-run, small business in America become a worldwide CBD brand?

Lab-Certified Transparency

While the United States government provides no regulation on the CBD industry, European governments are much stricter.

In 2019, CBS News tested the United States' 240 top-selling CBD products and found 70% of them to be "high contaminated." These contaminants included heavy metals (such as lead and arsenic), herbicides, BPA, and toxic mold. The US government does not care to protect its citizens from dangerous supplements, but the European governments do.

After finding success in the United States, USA Medical applied to the European Institute of Pharmacology and Nutrition to be among the first companies to sell legal CBD in Germany, Sweden, and Hungary. Incredibly, USA Medical CBD was granted approval based on the purity of the CBD and its GMP-certified manufacturing process.

Global Success: USA Medical's Journey

After governmental approval, USA Medical exploded in Europe, selling over 1000 bottles of CBD every day! That success led USA Medical to expand to The Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia. Now, dominating the European CBD market, USA Medical is a trusted household name for anyone wanting to add CBD to their life.

With over 1,000,000 bottles of CBD sold worldwide, USA Medical expanded its product offering with potent vitamins, supplements, and herbal extracts with much success! According to their thousands of reviews on TrustPilot, customers are in love with the power of USA Medical CBD.

Relax, De-Stress, and Sleep Better: How USA Medical CBD Can Help

If you suffer from stress, anxiety, poor sleep, or chronic pain, USA Medical's 1000mg CBD oil is an incredible alternative medicine capable of relieving even the most complex symptoms of stress and anxiety. You can use their CBD dosage calculator to find your perfect dose of CBD.

CBD relaxes the brain and body by binding to CB1 and CB2 receptors in the body's endocannabinoid system, encouraging balance and overall deep relaxation. This binding leads to stress relief, anxiety relief, pain relief, and deep, restful sleep.

Experience the power of USA Medical CBD today and start sleeping better, living with more energy, and relieving the stress and anxiety in your life.

