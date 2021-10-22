Sun Nuclear Presents Independent, Integrated Quality Management Solutions at 2021 ASTRO Annual Meeting

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear, part of Mirion Technologies, announced today that during the 2021 ASTRO Annual Meeting, October 24-26 in Chicago, Illinois, Sun Nuclear will feature its leading Quality Management solutions for radiation therapy in Booth #1029, with daily demonstrations and in-booth talks from clinical users. ASTRO attendees are invited to learn more about the independent, integrated QA solutions available for Radiation Therapy.

Scalable Platform for Quality Management

As demands continue to grow for Radiation Therapy departments, clinical and operational efficiency is essential for effective Quality Management. Through a single database and interface for Patient and Machine QA, the SunCHECK™ Platform helps reduce risks, control costs and improve treatment quality. Scalable to meet the needs of any clinic or network, the SunCHECK platform offers newly enhanced acquisition models, including SaaS; seamless, vendor-neutral clinical integration; and simplified IT deployment, software maintenance and security.

Daily SunCHECK demonstrations and presentations from clinical users will be available in Booth #1029. Key talks covering automated workflows and efficiency gains include:

Comparison of Vendor-Dependent versus Commercially-Available, Independent Linac Quality Assurance (QA) featuring SunCHECK Machine

Presenter: Cassandra Stambaugh , Ph.D., Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA

Sunday, October 24 , 10:15 a.m.

Automating & Standardizing QA Workflows with SunCHECK Platform

Presenter: Mark Geurts , M.S., Aspirus Health, Wausau, WI

Monday, October 25 , 10:15 a.m.

A Proven Solution for Film-less SRS QA

The prevalence of stereotactic delivery techniques in radiation therapy has steadily increased in recent years, leading to more discourse on the QA needed to ensure safe and accurate treatments. Since its release in the spring of 2018, the SRS MapCHECK® array has been adopted by nearly 500 clinical users worldwide for fast and accurate film-less stereotactic Patient QA.

New Comprehensive CyberKnife® System Support

With the release of SNC Patient™ version 8.5, the SRS MapCHECK array becomes the first and only device that offers both Machine QA and Patient QA on an Accuray CyberKnife® System. New capabilities include film-less MLC QA, Iris Beam QA and Targeting Accuracy QA (TAQA). Plus, the new software further expands SRS MapCHECK and ArcCHECK® array compatibility for a range of treatment delivery systems.

Attendees interested in learning more about stereotactic QA are invited to these talks:

Single Isocenter Multi-met SRS: Planning, Delivery and QA

Presenter: Justin Roper , Ph.D., DABR, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University , Atlanta, GA

Sunday, October 24 , 3:35 p.m.

Building a Stringent Stereotactic QA Program with SRS MapCHECK

Presenter: Mark Geurts , M.S., Aspirus Health, Wausau, WI

Tuesday, October 26 , 1:05 p.m.

For more details on Sun Nuclear's presence at ASTRO and a complete schedule of clinical in-booth talks, visit sunnuclear.com/astro.

Sun Nuclear is also a sponsor of the 2021 SROA (Society for Radiation Oncology Administrators) Annual Meeting, October 24-26.

