PepsiCo Announces Pricing Terms for Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that pricing terms for cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities are available at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Cash Tender Offers." This information will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Form 8-K, which can be found on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)
PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

Contacts:

Investor Relations
investor@pepsico.com

Communications
pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-announces-pricing-terms-for-cash-tender-offers-for-certain-outstanding-debt-securities-301406182.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.