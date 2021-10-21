MRIGlobal's Design Of Ballistic Gas Chromatograph (BGC) Nets R&D Magazine Award As A Top 100 Innovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRIGlobal's design of Ballistic Gas Chromatograph (BGC) is recipient of an R&D100 Award for Innovation. Each year R&D Magazine presents the awards to 100 of the most technologically significant and innovative technologies introduced to the marketplace over the past year.

MRIGlobal Logo. (PRNewsFoto/MRIGlobal)

MRIGlobal's BGC is capable of collecting vapor samples, desorbing the sample into a GC Column to separate chemical, detecting the chemicals using a detector (e.g. Flame Photometric Detector), and reporting results every thirty seconds. The BGC instrument also utilizes dual collection, dual column, and dual detectors to allow the system to cycle from side A to side B. This unique approach allows the 30 second sample analysis time to be met.

"By collecting/analyzing our samples every 30 seconds, we are 10 times faster and still have the same limit of detection (lowest detectable concentration)," said MRIGlobal Principal Chemist Eric Peters. "Whether you're monitoring the air in a hazardous environment or performing chemical monitoring of concentrations, the ability to test those concentrations 10 times faster than similar technologies, leads to an environment that is 10 times safer—with 10 times as much data."

Winners were presented with their honors at the Annual R&D Awards on October 19. https://www.rdworldonline.com/2021-rd-100-award-winners-announced-in-analytical-test-and-it-electrical-categories/

About R&D 100 Awards

Established in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards is the only S&T (science and technology) awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies and materials for their technological significance that are available for sale or license.

The worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 different countries and regions with a judging panel of well-respected industry professionals across the globe.

"This year exceeded all of our expectations, with more submissions coming in than in the previous few years. What's more, the quality of the entries was extremely high," Paul J. Heney, Vice President and Editorial Director for R&D World said.

The R&D 100 Awards have served as the most prestigious innovation awards program for nearly six decades, with the celebration taking place during a virtually this year due to the pandemic.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MRIGlobal