Discount Tire and TGen Partner with the American Diabetes Association

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest retailer of tires and wheels, and TGen, an affiliate of City of Hope, a leader in applying genomic analysis and bioinformatics to cancer drug development, have partnered with The American Diabetes Associate as the Signature Sponsors of the Tour de Cure: Desert Southwest. On Saturday, October 23, 2021, the regional virtual kick-off event for the 2021 American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure will be held at Discount Tire's headquarters in Scottsdale, AZ.

DISCOUNT TIRE (PRNewsfoto/DISCOUNT TIRE)

Tour de Cure, a nationwide movement that promotes diabetes awareness, healthy living and fundraising for diabetes, provides an opportunity to connect to the community and raise funds that fuel every aspect of the American Diabetes Association's crucial work to support research, advocacy and education. For over 30 years, Tour de Cure has raised funds to support advancements in diabetes research, provided education programming and advocating for the over 34 million Americans living with diabetes. Discount Tire and TGen are proud to be partners and supporters of the American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure.

"Organizations like the ADA support causes that Discount Tire believes in promoting as a way to give back and pay it forward," said Chris Henrichsen, risk litigation officer at Discount Tire. "Diabetes is an epidemic, and we must find a cure for future generations and support for existing diabetics. Discount Tire is proud to support the ADA and many other organizations devoted to making more dreams come true."

During the virtual kick-off event for the Tour de Cure, Discount Tire executives are participating by riding stationary bikes and raising funds. Additionally, a special announcement about the 2022 Tour de Cure in-person event will be made.

"Teamwork and collaboration are hallmarks of research," said Laura Goetz, MD, MPH, FACS, Director, TGen Prevention and Early Detection Program. "Our long-standing collaboration with Discount Tire and their support of the ADA allows us to come alongside to help promote a great cause and raise awareness of a disease that remains all too common."

To learn more about The American Diabetes Association and the Tour de Cure, visit diabetes.org. For more information about Discount Tire, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the nearly 122 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

ABOUT TGen, AN AFFIILIATE OF CITY OF HOPE

Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen is affiliated with City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases: CityofHope.org . This precision medicine affiliation enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes and infectious diseases through cutting-edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research toward patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and complex rare diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help our patients through efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. For more information, visit: tgen.org . Follow TGen on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter @TGen .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discount Tire