Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Southern Connecticut and Sarasota-Bradenton

NEW HAVEN, Conn., and SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced the addition of its sixth Florida destination – Sarasota-Bradenton. Beginning in January, Avelo will fly between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) and Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Introductory fares starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

The service on Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft starts January 13, 2022. With the addition of Sarasota-Bradenton, Avelo will now serve six destinations in Florida. SRQ joins Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.

"We are excited to offer this new, convenient and affordable direct service between Southern Connecticut and Sarasota-Bradenton," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "With our very low fares and HVN's unmatched convenience, traveling between Connecticut and The Sunshine State is easier than ever."

The flight will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 306 departs SRQ at 5:50 p.m., arriving HVN at 8:40 p.m., on Tuesdays. Thursdays and Sundays flight 306 departs SRQ at 7:45 p.m., arriving HVN at 10:35 p.m. Return flights will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 305 departs HVN at 2 p.m., arriving SRQ at 5:10 p.m., on Tuesdays. On Thursday and Sundays flight 305 departs HVN at 3:55 p.m., arriving SRQ at 7:05 p.m.

Situated along Florida's picturesque southwest coast, Sarasota's white-sand beaches, turquoise gulf waters and year-round outdoor lifestyle make it the perfect winter escape. In addition to Sarasota's postcard-perfect coastline, visitors enjoy flavor-erupting dining, world class shopping and a diverse arts and entertainment scene. From Longboat Key south to Venice, Sarasota is an ideal gateway for visitors seeking unique and memorable experiences – or simply a beautiful and quiet spot to recharge.

"We are thrilled that Avelo Airlines has chosen Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to be part of their air service network. With low fares and convenient nonstop service, passengers will have an affordable connection between two high-demand destinations. We look forward to welcoming Avelo Airlines to SRQ and we're confident their service will be a great success and expand in the future," said Rick Piccolo, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport president, chief executive officer.

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.

New Haven has a rich cultural heritage, from museums and theatres to music festivals and entertainment throughout the year, including the New Haven Jazz Festival, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival that regularly bring thousands of visitors to the city.

"For years we've talked about expanding air service to and from Connecticut and Avelo's decision to add non-stop service between Sarasota and New Haven - their sixth destination at the airport - will finally give customers an affordable and reliable option to get from the gulf coast to growing hub in New England," said Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Sean Scanlon.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from the region, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Avelo is investing $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN which will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports. Avelo and HVN are hiring more than 100 aviation professionals by the end of the year who will be based at the airport.

Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo's arrival to HVN also marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 mainline jets Avelo operates to HVN offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets that historically served this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a convenient, affordable and caring experience – currently serves 11 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 11 popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

*The one-way $49 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by November 4, 2021. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

