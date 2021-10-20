Hindman Auctions to Offer Rare Ticket from First Game Between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Heading into 25th Anniversary of Bryant's Rookie Season

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, Hindman Auctions will present a Sports Memorabilia sale, which will be highlighted by an impressive selection of Michael Jordan memorabilia, among collectibles representing other distinguished athletes. A singular object that will be offered is a Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers ticket from the first game between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant on December 17, 1996 (lot 258; estimate: $1,000-2,000). Certified authentic by PSA, only three additional examples of this historically significant ticket are known to exist and it is an important artifact from the first matchup between Bryant and his athletic role model, Jordan. The first matchup between two of the greatest basketball players of all time holds a special place in history, and this upcoming season marks the 25th anniversary of the game.

Another auction highlight is a 1994 Michael Jordan United Center Bronze maquette titled "The Spirit," (lot 274) which was designed by Omri Amrany and Julie Rotblatt-Amrany, and will be offered with an estimate of $25,000-35,000. Modeled after the original that was unveiled at the United Center in 1994 when Jordan's jersey was retired, only 123 of these were designed and only 55 were produced as part of a special charity fundraiser for the James Jordan Boys & Girls Club. Signifying Jordan's United States Olympic Team jersey number 9, this maquette is 9 out of 123 in the series and is signed in the bronze by Jordan and Amrany and rests on a granite base. The model is a little over two feet tall (on a half foot tall base).

Bidding for the October 26th auction begins at 10 am CT. Bidders will be able to participate online only. Additional information about the auction can be found at the auction page here.



