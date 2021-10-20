Equinox Gold to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, November 4, 2021, commencing at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET).

Conference call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340



Webcast

http://www.equinoxgold.com/

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until May 4, 2022.

