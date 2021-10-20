Catch up with all your favorite reality stars and more for just $4.99 a month!

EKC PR Client, Lacey Sculls of VH1's Rock of Love, Launches New VOD Streaming Service, STORM TV

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacey Sculls , the former reality show darling from VH1's top-rated Rock of Love with Bret Michaels and Sharon Osbourne's Charm School , is bringing back our past guilty-pleasure reality TV obsessions with her very own VOD streaming service, STORM TV .

Building upon the success of Talk of Love (Lacey's esteemed weekly podcast where she interviews cast members of VH1's "Of Love" shows to find out what really went down during filming), Lacey launched STORM TV to appease to a strong community of reality show addicts.

As the new home for Talk of Love, STORM TV also features an abundance of fresh, unscripted originals including What the French––a comedic talk show hosted by Rock of Love Bus stars Farrah & Ashley, Bitchin' in the Kitchen––a crude but hilarious cooking and recipes show, and the highly anticipated ALL-STARS Reunion Show, which features twenty "Of Love" cast favorites, marking the first time in over a decade that some of America's most popular reality TV stars of the noughties will be reuniting together.

"For years, I've been hearing fans express to me how much they miss the iconic 'Of Love' reality shows, and the cast members who were on them," explains Lacey Sculls. "I am thrilled that these fans will now have a new hub in STORM TV, where they can watch juicy content and catch up with everyone!"

Taking inspiration from previous VH1 reality series that featured the wildest, hottest and most controversial drama, STORM TV's exclusive shows are produced by Lacey herself, with the assistance of several original producers from Rock of Love (2007-2009), Flavor of Love (2006-2008), and I Love New York (2007-2008) on the ALL-STARS Reunion Show. The streaming service offers reality dating, competitions, interviews, never-before-seen video and more, all created to be funny and make people laugh.

"I have two new 'Of Love' inspired reality shows in pre-production that feature former cast members who fans know and love," says Lacey Sculls. "2022 is going to be huge for followers of these iconic reality stars, and I'm jumping up and down with excitement regarding what's to come on STORM TV."

