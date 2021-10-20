Complete Controller Announces Its New User Experience: CAS-i Client Accounting Services Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Controller announces the debut of its new user experience, CAS-i (pronounced KAS-sē), a web-based portal that brings all financial and back-office tools together for its users to experience seamless integration and access. Leveraging Ping Identity for its customer identity and access management (CIAM), the company developed its user experience to deliver a single sign-on (SSO) environment.

"It is the company's goal to deliver a fully customizable experience to its users where they can easily interact with their financial tools and data or simply monitor the work we are performing," says Jennifer Brazer, Founder and CEO of Complete Controller.

As an agnostic provider of client accounting services (CAS), Complete Controller is not beholden to any one brand, allowing its customers to customize their platform experience with the financial apps and solutions that are unique to them. This customization contrasts with other platforms that only facilitate seamless in-app access to their own proprietary solutions.

Jennifer goes on to say, "CAS-i goes beyond providing ease of use and transparency. By making app integration and unified access a part of our offering, we position our company to gain deeper insight into our customer's needs and data. This insight will allow us to make valuable recommendations to our customers at just the right time, which is of great value to our busy entrepreneurial client base."

CAS-i stands for Client Accounting Services intelligence. Complete Controller plans to leverage the data gathered through its CAS-i platform to recognize changes in customer needs and make targeted, individualized recommendations, such as adding specific payroll, insurance, credit building, or business valuation solutions. Rather than relying on customers to self-identify, using CAS-i, the company will be empowered to address situations the customer may not even know are impending. CAS-i facilitates ease of access, security, transparency, and actionable intelligence for the company, its customers, and their financial team members.

Complete Controller is a national cloud-based client accounting services SAAS firm that delivers bookkeeping services, audit-ready records, unlimited document storage, and performance reporting to small businesses, households, trusts, and their CPAs. Founder and CEO Jennifer Brazer is a pioneer in the virtualization of professional services and a published author. She is a vocal proponent of financial literacy, entrepreneurial empowerment, and cloud business strategies.

