RAD Technology Medical Systems to Exhibit at the ASTRO 2021 Annual Meeting

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) announced today that it will be exhibiting at the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. The 2021 annual meeting is being held at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, October 24-27, 2021.

While at ASTRO, RAD will be promoting their mission of consistently providing radiotherapy facilities that meet their clients' vision and desire to provide advanced, high quality radiotherapy treatment for their patients.

RAD uses offsite construction methods and their proprietary shielding to construct radiotherapy facilities that can be completed up to 50% faster than traditional construction. In addition, their radiotherapy facilities are flexible and able to adapt to changing technology and facility requirements.

The RAD Temp is a temporary radiotherapy facility that allows you to continue treating patients while you upgrade the equipment in your current vault.

RAD Centers are a combination of proprietary and customized modular vault technology and clinical space. RAD will design and build a cancer center that meets all of your individual program needs.

Fitted with RAD's removable linac base frames, our vaults allow clients to easily swap accelerators from different vendors without saw cutting or excessive downtime. Our platforms easily adapt to accommodate new equipment as technology advances, and we can add or remove whole modules as necessary should your program needs change. In addition, if market conditions change, entire facilities can be removed and/or relocated.

"We are excited to be back in person at ASTRO this year," said Kenneth Wright, Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "We are looking forward to connecting with previous, current and new customers."

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides complex, design-built modular facilities for the healthcare industry. These customized, factory fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim or permanent use. RAD's Operating Leases require no capital, allowing projects to commence and complete sooner and customers to generate revenue faster. For more information on our facilities, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com.

