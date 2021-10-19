Fortem DroneHunter Successfully Takes Down Target Drone at Norway's Avinor Oslo Airport in Landmark Test Event For the first time globally, international police intercepted drones at an airport without stopping traffic

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , leaders in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, proved to an audience of over 140 agencies last week that their DroneHunter®, the world's premier AI-enabled interceptor drone, could safely remove a threatening drone from a complex airport environment. The recent test event at Oslo Airport in Norway was spearheaded by Interpol, Avinor, the police, and UAS Norway to demonstrate counter drone capabilities.

Following the drone incident in 2018 that shut London's Gatwick Airport down for two days, sightings of drones at airports are still occurring. The operation at Avinor Oslo was used to test various counter-drone systems. It was the first time the Norwegian police were shown options for how to safely mitigate a threatening drone.

Several suppliers, both from Europe and the U.S., participated alongside Fortem in the exercise. With jammers deemed illegal in Norway, and with high restrictions in place due to the airport setting, the autonomous, radar-guided DroneHunter was one of the only systems successful in removing the threat drone. The Fortem DroneHunter was designed to operate safely in complex environments and is favored because it does not cause collateral damage during the capture process.

"Airports understand how essential drone security is," said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "We're extremely proud of how DroneHunter performed during the Oslo Airport exercise. Our team has worked exceptionally hard to make sure DroneHunter performs safely and effectively even in complex environments like an airport. No manually-operated drone can outperform the autonomous radar-guided DroneHunter when it comes to defeating small drones and larger fixed-wing drones before they reach sensitive protected airspace."

About DroneHunter

Custom built for speed and agility, Fortem DroneHunter is the world's premier AI-enabled interceptor drone. Deep integration with onboard TrueView radar makes autonomous detection, pursuit, and defeat of drones, including waypoint-directed, non-RF emitting drones, extremely efficient and safe. Effective day and night, DroneHunter captures and tows away small rogue drones in its tethered nets or entangles larger fixed-wing drones and attaches a drogue chute to halt the enemy aircraft descending it safely to the ground.

The DroneHangar™ is an environmentally controlled hub that protects a DroneHunter from extremes in temperature and weather, keeping it charged and ready for flight 24/7. The DroneHunter NetGuns are easy to remove and reload in under ten seconds in order to resume secondary missions quickly. Other effectors besides nets are available as well. The low cost of both the overall system and the expendable effectors brings an operationally viable solution to the battlefield and installations that is available today.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end-to-end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem is deployed across 5 continents to monitor and defend the world's airspace over venues, campuses and metro regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for advanced air mobility (AAM). Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. For more information visit fortemtech.com

