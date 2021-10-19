Biobeat Expands Access of Wearable Cuffless 24 Hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Device to Consumers

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobeat , a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today that it has made its new wearable and ambulatory blood pressure chest-monitoring device accessible to consumers. Launched in May 2021 for providers, the consumer-focused device can now be purchased from the Biobeat website.

The Biobeat disposable wearable chest-monitor includes an easy and intuitive patient self-set-up, requiring no assistance from a clinician or technician and can be used at the patient's home. The device measures systolic and diastolic blood pressure, as well as pulse rate, mean arterial pressure, cardiac output, and systemic vascular resistance. The final report is accessible using a designated app and includes a comprehensive easy-to-understand traffic light color-coded blood pressure report detailing the person's state of health. The person is advised to share the results with a physician, to decide whether any further action is required.

"Our new consumer-focused 24BP solution marks a pivotal moment in the personalization and democratization of healthcare," said Arik Ben Ishay, CEO of Biobeat. "People can now benefit from utilizing the wide range of vital signs measured by their personal Biobeat device and receive an instant and accurate real-life view into their own cardiac health, putting them in the driver's seat of their care journey."

As blood pressure (BP) measurement has shown to be crucial in the early detection and prevention of clinical disorders, 24BP can act as a decisive indicator of patients' health, tracking cardiovascular data in real-life settings outside of the physician's office to provide an accurate, holistic and unbiased view of their health.

The Biobeat 24BP solution is currently the only comprehensive non-invasive cuffless cardiovascular application in the world; in addition to retaining patient comfort while enabling the continuation of uninterrupted daily lifestyle, this solution revolutionizes the logistical workflow of the ABPM test, as each disposable monitor is delivered directly to the patient's home via courier.

Biobeat provides a comprehensive AI-powered wearable remote patient monitoring platform designed to elevate the standard of care for both short- and long-term healthcare environments. Biobeat's disposable short-term chest-monitor and long-term wrist-monitor provide accurate frequent patient readings of 13 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead EKG (only chest-monitor) and more. Aggregated patient health data is viewed by medical staff via Biobeat's secure HIPAA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform, which utilizes an automated real-time early warning score (EWS) system that incorporates advanced AI-based algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status and potential deterioration. Biobeat's wearable devices are the first devices to be FDA-Cleared for cuffless non-invasive PPG-based blood pressure and are also fully CE Mark certified. Founded in 2016, Biobeat is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

