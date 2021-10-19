36Kr Announces Short-Form Video Marketing Collaboration with Intel

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that the Company has provided customized short-form video advertising solutions for Intel, representing a brand new marketing collaboration between the two companies.

36Kr's innovative marketing solution promotes Intel® Evo™ platform-based laptops in a professional, illustrative and user-friendly manner. It includes a 7-minute video featuring the design concept and performance of Intel's premium laptops, as well as three 4-minute short-form videos demonstrating three of Intel's original technologies: Intel®Wi-Fi 6, ThunderboltTM 4 and Iris® Xe Graphics, respectively. These customized videos are being distributed through 36Kr's own network as well as its various distribution outlets among major third-party traffic platforms, and have accumulated over 7 million video views and more than 220,000 likes since last week's premiere. 36Kr's superior content creation and dissemination capabilities have always been the Company's core advantage, and the successful Intel collaboration is a strong testament to the premium quality and strong influence of 36Kr's rich content matrix.

36Kr launched its short-form video business in August 2020, as a further expansion of its diverse content offering formats which include text, images, audio and livestreaming. The Company has so far produced over 170 video programs and gained over 6 million cumulative followers. This rapid growth and high popularity makes 36Kr one of the top performers in the Business & Finance short-form video content vertical.

Short-form video content is very popular among younger generations and effectively broadens 36Kr's appeal to a wider user base. It enables the Company to provide more rich-media advertising solutions and has also created new opportunities for 36Kr to work with more B2C brand customers. An increasing number of enterprise clients across various industries are conducting B2C marketing campaigns using customized short-form videos on 36Kr to cultivate brand awareness and build new brand images.

Mr. Dagang Feng, 36Kr's co-chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We are honored that our short-form video marketing solutions received accolades from Intel. As we broaden our content offerings, we are delighted to see our platform and influence attract more elite brands in addition to our New Economy customers. 36Kr will develop fresh perspectives to empower our customers' marketing management and unleash greater commercial value by creating diverse solutions to meet customers' demands. By leveraging short-form video, we are confident that we will be able to expand our customer base and increase customer's average spending with us. We believe we are well-poised to continually improve our commercialization as we proactively capture the vast growth opportunities around us."

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

