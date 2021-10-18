Newfi Announces Majority Sale to Athene from Warburg Pincus

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfi, a technology driven multi-channel mortgage lender, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to sell a majority shareholder interest to Athene (NYSE: ATH) from Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo (NYSE: APO). The transaction marks the next chapter in Newfi's evolution, allowing the Company to expand its footprint and compound its expertise in the non-agency mortgage space. This transaction comes at a time of significant momentum for Newfi, which continues to experience record earnings growth and volume in 2021.

Based in Emeryville, CA, Newfi is reshaping the borrowing experience for homeowners through a combination of proprietary technology and product innovation. The Company has a national presence with a strong focus on non-agency lending and a growing consumer direct outlet. With this transaction, the Company will continue to invest in its infrastructure and look to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity.

Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Co-founder Michelle Constantine will also remain as the Company's Chief Risk Officer. Together they have taken the Company from a small operation to a multifaceted lender with over $6 billion in originations and a strong trajectory for growth.

"This move allows Newfi to combine its capital market expertise with Athene's balance sheet and deep knowledge in the mortgage space, accelerating Newfi's presence in single family lending," said Steve Abreu, Founder and CEO of Newfi.

"We are proud to have partnered with Newfi over the past five years and have seen the company experience substantial growth over this time. We wish Steve and his team continued success," said Eric Friedman, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus.

Nancy De Liban, Apollo Senior Partner and Head of Consumer and Residential Credit, added, "We are excited to bring Athene and Apollo's significant experience in mortgage lending to our partnership with Newfi." Neil Mehta, Apollo Partner and Head of Strategy, added, "We look forward to working with Steve and the Newfi team to support the platform's exciting growth trajectory."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions including state mortgage and other regulatory approvals.

Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to Newfi and Kirkland & Ellis LLP in conjunction with Weintraub Tobin served as legal advisor to Newfi. Zuckerman Gore Brandeis & Crossman served as employment counsel for Steve Abreu and Michelle Constantine. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Athene and Apollo.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $67 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 215 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 20 private equity funds, which have invested more than $97 billion in over 960 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. The firm seeks to provide its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through its investment activity across its fully integrated platform, Apollo serves the retirement income and financial return needs of its clients, and offers innovative capital solutions to businesses. Apollo's patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns its clients, businesses it invests in, its employees and the communities it impacts, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion assets under management. To learn more, visit www.apollo.com.

