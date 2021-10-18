Jackson Healthcare's LoveLifts Village Welcomes New Tenants to Growing Nonprofit Office Community

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that two nonprofit organizations – Atlanta Angels and Honduras Outreach Inc. – are the newest tenants of its LoveLifts℠ Village community.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackson Healthcare)

LoveLifts Village opened in 2019 to provide nonprofit organizations with co-working and dedicated office space with flexible lease terms. Located in Alpharetta, Georgia, local and global nonprofits based in LoveLifts Village are part of Jackson Healthcare's secure corporate campus and have access to its state-of-the-art amenities. As part of the LoveLifts Village community, they can advance their missions of serving others in an environment that fosters collaboration with other mission-driven organizations.

"LoveLifts Village offers a one-of-a-kind office environment, thoughtfully designed to help nonprofits thrive in their shared commitment to service," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "We're delighted to welcome our newest tenants – Atlanta Angels and Honduras Outreach Inc. – and pleased that they selected LoveLifts Village as the ideal place to continue their critical work."

Atlanta Angels is committed to providing meaningful and ongoing support to children, youth and families in the foster care system through intentional giving, relationship building and mentorship. The nonprofit organization, which is led by founder and executive director Christie Simons, aims to create sustainable change in the foster care system by recognizing and meeting the true needs of each child in foster care and fostering parent. Driven to help ensure that all youth in foster care can reach their full potential, Atlanta Angels also provides year-long mentorships to young people aging out of the foster care system, focusing on key milestones, such as completing college applications or receiving a driver's license.

"As a tenant of LoveLifts Village, our team deeply values the opportunities to collaborate with other nonprofit organizations," shared Simons. "The ability to brainstorm together in this beautiful office space or while enjoying lunch at the onsite restaurant is an incredible benefit. The state-of-the-art amenities and sense of community that LoveLifts Village provides are unparalleled."

Honduras Outreach Inc., also known as HOI, strives to strengthen Central American communities and create positive, generational impacts through faith and partnership. Led by CEO John Burrough, HOI works alongside individuals, families and communities to break down barriers in the areas of spiritual life, economic and agriculture development, health, education and community development. Since its inception 30 years ago, the organization has impacted more than 200 communities, including providing medical care to over 300,000 people, building 43 schools for children, and helping create small, sustainable businesses in nearly 100 rural villages.

"The ability to work alongside like-minded nonprofits creates a beautiful, community atmosphere at LoveLifts Village," noted Burrough. "All of the organizations here are engaged in serving others, and while many of us approach our work in different ways, we all have the shared goal of positively impacting the lives of others. It's an excellent environment, and we love being part of LoveLifts Village."

LoveLifts Village is an extension of Jackson Healthcare's LoveLifts community impact platform, which is built on four pillars: people, programming, partnerships and philanthropy. This unique environment serves as a multiplier to support the efforts and good works of the not-for-profit world.

To learn more about LoveLifts Village, including how to qualify and apply, click here.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of the Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackson Healthcare