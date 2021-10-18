CTSI Acquires The Protection Bureau

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Protection Bureau (the "Company"), an industry leader in systems integration, service, and central station monitoring of enterprise burglar alarm, fire alarm, video surveillance, and access control systems.

Established in 1975, The Protection Bureau is headquartered in Exton, Pa., with offices across the Mid-Atlantic and the ability to serve customers nationally. Since its founding, the Company has consistently been rated among Security Distributing and Marketing Magazine's Top 100 Systems Integrators. The Protection Bureau's central station is Central Station Alarm Association ("CSAA") Five Diamond Certified and is operated twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Headquartered in Chantilly, Va., CTSI designs, engineers, installs, and maintains highly engineered nurse call, audiovisual, conferencing, collaboration, sound, fire, security, and communication systems. CTSI serves thousands of private, public, and institutional clients across the United States.

"We are extremely excited to have The Protection Bureau join the CTSI family," said Joe Oliveri, President and CEO of CTSI. "The Protection Bureau team has established a fantastic business serving customers across various industry verticals including Healthcare, Finance, Retail, Commercial Real Estate, Government and Education. We look forward to further supporting the Company's best-in-class integration capabilities using our increased scale to provide opportunities for both employees and customers."

Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point, stated, "The Protection Bureau accelerates CTSI's strategic growth by delivering additional resources in the Mid-Atlantic and adding further in-house central station capabilities. This acquisition continues our transformation to a best-in-class fire, security, nurse call, and design-build audio visual systems integration platform with capabilities to serve any highly engineered low voltage system requirement."

"The Protection Bureau is really excited to join forces with CTSI," noted Matthew Ladd, President of The Protection Bureau. "I've personally enjoyed leading the Company for the last 21 of its 46 years, and genuinely believe we have strong cultural alignment and business vision. Combining The Protection Bureau with CTSI will deliver an even greater customer experience, sustain and expand our growth, and enable career opportunities for the employees that have worked so hard to bring our company to the market leading position it enjoys today."

The Protection Bureau represents the fifth acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading life safety, security, nurse call, collaboration, and communication solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

About The Protection Bureau

Established in 1975, The Protection Bureau is one of the largest and most successful Security Systems Integrators in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company provides planning, design, system engineering, integration, installation, and CSAA Five Diamond Certified Central Station Monitoring for customers across multiple industries.

Additional information about The Protection Bureau is available at www.protectionbureau.com

About CTSI

For over five decades, CTSI has been at the forefront of technology integration and innovation with critical communications, collaboration, audiovisual and security solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare, and education customers. With an engineering-driven culture, we deliver best-in-class solutions and services with highly trained, lean-certified user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, engineers, and customer care representatives. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration, and managed and subscription services that deliver high-quality, end-to-end results tailored to customers' unique needs and challenges.

Additional information about CTSI is available at www.ctsi-usa.com

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a $1.5 billion fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com



