CrossTower and Alpine F1® Team Up for the U.S. Grand Prix Partnership represents the rapid growth in cryptocurrency and appeal to global fans

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossTower, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, announced today its partnership with the Alpine F1® Team for the race at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on October 24. This marks CrossTower's first appearance at the sold-out Formula 1 event.

"Cryptocurrency is moving at a fast rate of speed, just like racing. As investment portfolios diversify, CrossTower is leading the way in digital exchanges," said Kapil Rathi, Co-Founder and CEO, CrossTower. "This partnership with Alpine F1® Team introduces us to a global audience looking to explore what crypto has to offer and we're here to educate and provide a safe and secure exchange for first-time and experienced investors."

"What better stage than Formula 1 and teaming with Alpine F1® Team, where speed and accuracy are cornerstones to their sport and to our industry," explained Kristin Boggiano, Co-Founder and President, CrossTower. "This is the only F1 event in the United States this year and CrossTower is proud to have a presence."

Formula 1 is the world's leading motor racing competition. The October 22-24 event, consisting of practice, qualifying and race day, is expected to bring more than 360,000 fans. Fans from around the world will join to watch as the Alpine F1® Team races to the finish line, CrossTower logos in full sight.

About CrossTower:

Founded in 2019, CrossTower is a cryptocurrency exchange that empowers smart money to push the limits of what is possible with crypto. CrossTower launched its trading platform in 2020, and in 2021 introduced a capital markets desk with best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of demanding traders and institutions alike, including hedge funds, family offices and other market participants. CrossTower has leveraged its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations and compliance to make crypto and digital assets accessible to discerning retail and sophisticated institutional market participants.

