COMSovereign's RFE Receives Google Certification for Android TV-Powered IPTV Box Designed for Large-Scale Communication Service Provider and Enterprise Customers

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions today announced that its RF Engineering & Energy Resource ("RFE") unit received Google's "Android TV Operator Tier" certification for its new IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) device. Android TV Operator Tier certification enables service providers and system integrators to completely customize the Android TV software experience including user interface, features and functionality and provide customer support.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (PRNewsfoto/COMSovereign Holding Corp.)

The new Symphony Allegro IPTV Set Top Box was designed to industry standards by RFE as a new hardware solution for COMSovereign's Global Telcom business unit which serves public and private telecommunication network operators. The Symphony Allegro IPTV set top box allows Communication Service Providers ("CSPs) of all types including cable and fiber, digital content owners as well as operators of large hospitality or residential facilities, to deploy a robust, feature-rich, and highly secure, streaming device to its end users instead of relying on traditional set-top control boxes. Because RFE is Android TV Operator Tier certified, it will be allowed to fully customize its IPTV solution for each provider, ensuring a "one-of-a-kind" service offering. RFE has begun initial manufacturing of 5,000 units which it expects to have available for sale to customers starting in early December.

"As a specialist in the design and manufacture of unique, high-performance communications hardware, Symphony Allegro represents a new and powerful way for us further enable our large network of communications service providers to reach and engage with their customers," said Thomas Mansfield, CEO of RFE. "Android TV Operator Tier certification is a significant achievement, providing us with an opportunity to capitalize on the tremendous growth in streaming and over-the-top media services. We are looking forward to working closely with content streaming providers and operators to develop and deploy highly customized and uniquely experiences to their subscribers."

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire network. By combining strategic acquisitions with organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider able to deliver end-to-end 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, the availability of parts and components for the manufacture of products, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

investors@comsovereign.com

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

COMS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

mike@mwgco.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.