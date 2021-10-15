Markem-Imaje Launches New Remote User Interface for SmartDate X30 Thermal Transfer Overprinter

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the release of a new remote user interface (RUI) for the SmartDate® X30 thermal transfer overprinter (TTO). The optional RUI is ideal for production lines that require a broader suite of functions, including password protection, front-end uniformity with the full range of Markem-Imaje solutions, and web user interface (web UI) or virtual network computing (VNC) integration with OEM packaging machines.

Offering an advanced range of functions, the new SmartDate X30 RUI reduces downtime, waste, and product recalls by minimizing human error. This is achieved through multiple functions, including a simple print preview and print adjust functionality, enabling dead dot detection, which is viewable and adjustable with a single click. The simple online password configuration facilitates the creation of multiple, customizable profiles allowing the operator to immediately access their required functions and begin operating in minutes.

The new RUI offers operators the ability to monitor up to five production metrics, which can be selected from a total of nine options directly on the home screen, such as total print count or print cycle time. With an external device plug-in capability, there is an option to use a keyboard, barcode scanner and USB memory stick, offering easy message upload and download management.

The new RUI for the SmartDate X30 comes with a bracket and can be easily mounted anywhere on the machine. In addition, the simple installation also includes web UI or vertical network computing integration with OEM packaging machines.

"For customers who require an enhanced range of solutions from their user interface, our new, innovative RUI provides a fantastic solution. This simple to install RUI provides immediate benefits, helping to minimize human error and maximize uptime. What's more, with front-end familiarity compatible with other Markem-Imaje products, it contributes to a seamless end-to-end solution," said Gary Bolton, TTO Product Marketing Manager, Markem-Imaje.

Markem-Imaje's SmartDate X30 thermal transfer overprinter is a robust one-box solution for installation on low-to-medium speed production lines printing on flexible film. With Markem-Imaje's market first Advance Consumables Management (ACM) innovation, automatic set-up, ribbons and printheads are recognized and adjusted to code minutes after start-up. Additionally, with its unique printhead monitoring, the SmartDate X30 provides continuous quality.

The SmartDate X30 handheld terminal continues to be available for customers who require a simpler user interface.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dover, provides end-to-end supply chain solutions. We offer the industry's most comprehensive range of industrial marking and coding systems seamlessly integrated with proven product identification and traceability software, services, and consumables. Over 50,000 customers worldwide partner with us to optimize coding processes, achieve compliance and protect their brands.

With decades of proven expertise provided through the most extensive global network, we deliver sustainable solutions that empower our customers to build connected and safe supply chains. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Markem-Imaje Contact:

Viktor Hermansson

+34 627 80 86 10

vhermansson@markem-imaje.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

