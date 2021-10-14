Zerodha Extends Partnership with ChartIQ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosaic (formerly ChartIQ), a fast-growing fintech company that provides workflow solutions and data visualization tools for the finance industry, today announces its extended partnership with Zerodha, India's leading online discount brokerage firm. Since 2016, Zerodha has been implementing Cosaic's ChartIQ solution in their flagship trading platform, Kite .

Zerodha empowers millions of traders with ChartIQ's powerful and interactive data visualization.

"We're thrilled that our charts are in front of millions of Zerodha users every day," says Cosaic CEO Dan Schleifer .

Zerodha is now the largest stockbroker in India, with over six million clients contributing to over 15% of all retail order volumes in India daily. The partnership enables Zerodha to deliver a modern and immersive trading interface to their users, most of whom interact with the platform via their mobile device.

Dan Schleifer, CEO & Co-founder of Cosaic, comments, "The ability to deliver to millions of devices without any disruption in performance is crucial for Zerodha, as their user base has expanded from two million in 2020 to six million today. This type of flexibility allows companies like Zerodha to scale quickly, while providing their users with innovative trading tools."

In 2016, Zerodha integrated Cosaic's advanced charting library into its web-based trading platform Kite, delivering a visually rich charting display for mobile devices. The platform offers a sleek, minimalistic interface combined with ChartIQ's 125+ technical analysis indicators, drawing tools, and educational components. The interface is simple enough that anyone with basic knowledge can start trading right away.

"We are very happy with our continued partnership with ChartIQ. We are certain that Kite's user-friendly technology wrapped up and presented with ChartIQ's Charting Library will ensure smooth access for our clients to the market," says Nithin Kamath Founder & CEO, Zerodha.

Kite also provides live streaming prices and buy/sell submissions in just two clicks or by using keyboard shortcuts. Additionally, Kite offers users access to level 3 or 20 depth market data—a first for a brokerage in India. This coupled with ChartIQ's advanced technical analysis charting tools make sophisticated intraday trading strategies possible.

"We're thrilled that our charts are in front of millions of Zerodha users every day, and look forward to seeing those numbers grow as Zerodha's base expands further," says Schleifer.

For more information about how you can implement ChartIQ into your trading platform and improve the trading experience for your users, request a ChartIQ demo .

About Zerodha

Zerodha is India's largest brokerage firm enabling transactions in stocks, futures, options, currencies, and commodities. Technologically driven, Zerodha currently offers advanced trading platforms such as Kite as well as intuitive reporting tools like Console. Zerodha is also creating a strong online education infrastructure for its clients to learn about stock markets with 'Zerodha Varsity'. Zerodha also runs India's largest online direct only mutual fund platform, i.e. Coin. Zerodha has over 7 million clients across the country.

About Cosaic

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ , the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble , the world's first no/low code smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers around the world, including Yahoo! Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosaic