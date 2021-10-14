Pager's Nursing and Care Coordination Provider Organization Achieves Prestigious URAC Accreditation

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, a leading virtual care navigation and collaboration platform, today announced that Beeper, its nursing and care coordination friendly professional services provider, has achieved URAC's Health Call Center accreditation for its operations across the 50 U.S. states. Beeper, also known as Pager's Command Center, provides clinical services on behalf of Pager to the company's clients. This achievement reinforces the company's commitment to providing high-caliber patient care through its virtual care collaboration platform and its next-generation chat, voice, and video capabilities.

URAC's mission is to advance quality in healthcare through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. The URAC accreditation process demonstrates a commitment to quality services and serves as a framework to improve business processes through benchmarking organizations against nationally recognized standards. This rigorous process validates the quality of Pager's services and provides certainty for existing and future clients about the caliber of the company's care delivery.

"The quality, flexibility, and robustness of our nurseline and nurse chat services – delivered via the Pager platform – enable clients to offer patients a high-touch, human-centered experience that differentiates Pager's services from many other virtual care offerings," said Walter Jin, Chairman and CEO of Pager. "This accreditation is evidence of the value we place on quality, and we're excited to continue growing these services."

Pager recently announced that it secured $70 million in funding to help advance the development of its platform and support expansion across the U.S. and Latin America. Today, Pager's nurse network provides 24/7 service across all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands in both English and Spanish. The company's rapid growth, in combination with the URAC accreditation, further demonstrates the quality and reliability of patient care services provided through Pager's platform.

"Beeper's nurses and care coordinators are a crucial piece of the puzzle when it comes to providing patients with the care and guidance they need and ensuring they are given the appropriate next steps in their journey," said Joe Martinez, Senior Director of Virtual Care at Pager. "We have always been focused on offering a high standard of care to all of our users, and the URAC accreditation proves that our efforts have been successful. The clinical team looks forward to continuing its work to create a cohesive, frictionless virtual care experience."

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy, and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates, and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 15 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Its portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

