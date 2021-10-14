Fuelled Engaged by SanLing Energy Ltd. to Facilitate Online Heavy Equipment Disposition

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Fuelled Consignment, a Fuelled Family of Companies brand, and a leading online equipment marketplace, announced an agreement with SanLing Energy Ltd. ("SanLing"). This agreement will allow Fuelled to help value and act as the exclusive sales agent for SanLing's surplus oil and gas equipment. Per this agreement Fuelled is working with PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT, in its capacity as Court Appointed Receiver of SanLing, on the divestiture of heavy equipment located in Canada. "Our platform and marketplace have grown tremendously over the past three years, and we again look forward to working with the Receiver while we deliver an unparalleled customer experience to our online buyers around the world," said Ajay Singh, VP of Fuelled.

SanLing's Fuelled Certified Equipment is posted at www.fuelled.com/sanling

Recognition as Top Growing Canadian Companies

For the second year in a row Fuelled was listed on the Globe and Mail's 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. "While 2020 had its challenges, we are happy to be included alongside this group of innovative and fast-growing companies," commented Raj Singh, President of Fuelled. "I would like to thank our customers around the world who choose Fuelled and also our team who work tirelessly to deliver the best possible customer experience to both our buyers and sellers."

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Fuelled earned its spot with three-year growth of 182%.

Operational Update

As a strategic initiative in 2021, Fuelled has focused on providing a more comprehensive sales experience to its buyers and sellers. "To heighten the customer experience, we have taken control of the complete value chain of a transaction," said Raj Singh. "Just like Amazon, our customers can now point, click and buy without worrying about the logistics involved in disconnecting, disassembling and transporting heavy equipment. We now offer logistics on almost every transaction and have delivered equipment to over 200 companies on 6 continents, further proving out our model of selling heavy equipment online."

Notable recent transactions with distance between seller and the new location of equipment:

Fuelled, also notably, supplied several workforce camps and logistics to a European based company with mining operations in the USA. This further bolsters Fuelled's strategy to operate across industry verticals and to provide more environmentally conscious equipment solutions to the world.

In the coming weeks The Fuelled Family of Companies will be releasing new versions of the Fuelled and ARMOUREE platforms as well as a modernized and reliable mobile app.

About Fuelled

The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt. The Calgary-based technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada in 2020 and 2021. Fuelled launched in 2013.

