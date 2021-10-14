Everleigh Duluth Offers Contemporary Active Living for Adults 55 and Better

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that its first development project in Duluth, Everleigh Duluth, a 55+ active adult community, is now open and moving new residents into the 180 apartment home building. The community features resort-style amenities and designer finishes in a tranquil setting close to historic downtown Duluth.

"Everleigh Duluth is perfect for active adults in the area looking to downsize," said Malcolm Bemba-Kaye, Regional Property Manager. "The community is near the historic downtown, Duluth Town Green and the Chattahoochee River National Park, which offers some of the best hiking in Georgia, all just 30 minutes away from Atlanta."

The community features one-bedroom, two-bedroom and town flat floorplans with royal white granite countertops, wood-style plank flooring, spacious walk-in closets, acoustic padding for noise reduction and private patios. Amenity spaces are intended to be an extension of each apartment home and a place to meet like-minded adult at events that include social hours, culinary experiences, educational events, resident led clubs, yoga and fitness classes and cultural outings. An experienced on-site team manages all home maintenance and the community lifestyle program so the residents can enjoy their new-found freedom and enriched lifestyle opportunities.

Everleigh Duluth has developed partnerships with Sugar Loaf Golf Course to host planned golf events and local spa services in Duluth Town Green to offer a weekly Everleigh Duluth spa day.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, visit EverleighDuluth.com or call (470) 482-6888.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over an estimated $220 billion of real estate in more than 200 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than 740,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $41.3 billion of assets under management, including over $19.2 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Media Contact: Todd Usher

Public Relations Manager

todd.usher@greystar.com

