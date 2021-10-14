Branch Partners with SimpliSafe to Offer Proactive Protection and Affordable Home Security to Its Members Rapidly Growing Insurtech and Home Security Company Will Give Homeowners Discount on Home Insurance, Free Award-Winning Hardware and Access to Instant Insurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, the startup that pioneered instantly-bundled home and auto insurance, today announced a partnership with SimpliSafe, maker of award-winning security systems, to offer its members significant discounts on their home insurance.

Through this partnership, Branch members can receive meaningful discounts up to 15.5% on their home insurance by protecting their home with a professionally monitored SimpliSafe system1, which can help prevent major hazards, such as theft, fire and water damage. Additionally, Branch is giving new members a free 7-piece home security system from SimpliSafe and a complimentary month of SimpliSafe's most comprehensive professional security monitoring.

"The insurance industry is broken, and consumers overpay as a result. At Branch, our mission is to make insurance more affordable and one of the ways we do this is through our innovative connected home discounts," shared Steve Lekas, Cofounder and CEO of Branch. "There is ample data to support how professionally monitored home security drastically reduces claims for our members, so we're eager to pass meaningful savings along to those who choose to protect their homes with an industry-leading provider like SimpliSafe."

Branch and SimpliSafe share the belief that home protection should be both accessible and affordable. The complimentary SimpliSafe hardware and professional monitoring coupled with the substantial policy savings generated through the Branch connected home discount will make this partnership a clear win for Branch members. Additionally, in the coming weeks, homeowners who already use SimpliSafe to protect their homes may be eligible for deep discounts on home and auto insurance when they purchase a new policy through Branch's frictionless and instant buying experience.

"At SimpliSafe, we remain singularly focused on making home the safest place on earth," said Matt Wolf, Head of Partnerships at SimpliSafe. "We've found a real opportunity to deliver on that mission by teaming up with leading insurers, like Branch, to offer homeowners proactive protection. We're excited to work with Branch to deliver tremendous value to homeowners and build the future of comprehensive protection."

About Branch

Branch is home and auto insurance that's simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping customers bundle their home and auto with ease. Built as a reciprocal exchange, Branch taps into the power of community to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch was founded in 2017 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR SE, all A-rated insurance entities. To learn more, visit OurBranch.com.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded in multiple categories for "Best Home Security Systems of 2021" by U.S. News & World Report.

1After the initial one-month period, customers in the program will pay for professional monitoring, which starts at $14.99 per month.

