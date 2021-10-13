Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Opening Brand-New Patient Medical Pavilion at the Home of the Seattle Kraken The Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion - Kraken Community Iceplex at Northgate offers high quality care in a unique setting.

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is proud to announce the opening of its newest facility located in the heart of Kraken Community Iceplex. The Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion – Kraken Community Iceplex is scheduled to begin serving patients on Monday, Oct. 18.

The new medical pavilion offers dedicated, quality primary care and sports medicine expertise for the Northgate community in a conveniently located, modern facility that includes plenty of free parking.

"This pavilion is the first to open since we formed Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and delivers on our promise to increase access to high-quality health care in our community," said Virginia Mason Franciscan Health CEO Ketul J. Patel. "Our team is excited to begin welcoming patients to this innovative new space."

At 5,400 square-feet, the medical pavilion (located at 10601 5th Ave NE, Suite 201 West) offers on-site lab and X-ray services, a physical therapy gym and private consult room inside the Seattle Kraken training facility.

In addition to treating patients in the new location, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is the Official Medical Care Provider of Seattle's National Hockey League team.

"Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is proud to be the Official Medical Care Provider of our newest local sports team, the Seattle Kraken," said Virginia Mason Franciscan Health CEO Gary S. Kaplan, MD. "Through this facility, we will support community health, and sponsor youth and adult hockey teams and community skating opportunities."

As a founding partner of the Seattle Kraken, the health care system will provide treatment and doctors for the team's hockey players, staff and employees. The care team at the new medical pavilion includes:

Henry (Hank) Pelto , MD, Seattle Kraken Medical Director and Team Physician

William (Will) Callahan , MD, Sports Medicine and Seattle Sounders FC and Tacoma Defiance Team Physician

Amy Portacci , DO, Family Medicine including Osteopathic Manipulation and Women's Health

Roberta McMichael , PT, DPT, OCS, Physical Therapy

"Virginia Mason Franciscan Health has been a great partner of ours since the beginning, and are already playing a big role in keeping our players and staff healthy," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "The convenience of having them on site, and their commitment to youth hockey, makes this partnership beneficial for our organization and the community."

Planning for the new clinic at Kraken Community Iceplex began in June 2020. The facility was designed by SABArchitects, Inc. with many ideas and suggestions offered by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health care team members and patients.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 11 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was formed in 2021 by bringing together two leading health systems in Washington state. Our family of hospitals includes Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle; St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale and Bremerton; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma; and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Learn more at www.vmfh.org.

About Kraken Community Iceplex

Kraken Community Iceplex is the official training facility of the Seattle Kraken and ice sports hub of Seattle. Not only does it house the Kraken's headquarters and official practice rink, it is also a community-oriented facility for adult and youth hockey, figure skating, leagues, events and more. The facility is located just five miles north of downtown Seattle at Northgate Station, and offers three ice rinks, an official team store, 32 Bar & Grill, Starbucks, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion. A full schedule of activities and registration is available at www.krakencommunityiceplex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virginia Mason Franciscan Health; Kraken Community Iceplex