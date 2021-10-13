Laborie Medical Technologies Acquires Pelvalon

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Laborie) a specialist medical technology company, announced today that it has acquired Pelvalon, Inc., a privately held medical device company located in Redwood City, CA.

Pelvalon has developed an innovative product called the Eclipse™ System, a non-surgical, patient-controlled device for women suffering from fecal incontinence (FI). FI is a pelvic floor disorder that affects one in ten women. The Eclipse has a compelling clinical profile validated in multiple studies, is FDA-cleared and has established reimbursement. The product is simple, safe and effective and its reputation has spurred demand from numerous healthcare professionals and patients across the country.

"Laborie's mission every day is to operate as a world-class specialist medical company making and advancing technologies that preserve and restore human dignity," said Michael Frazzette, President & CEO of Laborie. "Our mission is well served by the addition of Eclipse™ to help patients who suffer from this difficult condition."

"I am grateful for the dedicated work of my colleagues to bring the therapy to this point, and we are delighted that Laborie will be able to scale and deliver Eclipse™ to the doctors and patients who need it," said Miles Rosen, Pelvalon Founder and CEO. "Laborie's mission aligns perfectly with this technology."

"Patricia Industries is committed to supporting Laborie in its mission to provide patients and healthcare professionals with innovative and effective therapeutic and diagnostic technologies that preserve and restore human dignity," said Yuriy Prilutskiy, Head of Patricia Industries North America, a part of Investor AB, and owner of Laborie. "This acquisition further supports Laborie's long-term growth, leverages Patricia Industries' healthcare and life sciences expertise and aligns with our organization's purpose of creating value for people and society by building strong and sustainable businesses."

