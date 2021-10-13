Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System as Latest Step Toward Achieving Goal of Zero Traffic Collision Fatalities by 2050 - Honda Sensing 360 omni-directional safety and driver-assistive system expands sensory range around the vehicle effectively removing blind spots

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda today announced plans to apply the next generation of its advanced suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies – Honda Sensing 360 – to all new Honda and Acura models in the U.S. by 2030. With an expanded sensory range around the entire vehicle, Honda Sensing 360 removes blind spots to enhance collision avoidance, while also reducing driver burden. The U.S. application of Honda Sensing 360 is part of a global strategy announced by Honda Motor Co., Ltd., that will begin in China, in 2022. The Acura version of Honda Sensing 360 will utilize the AcuraWatch™ system name in North America.

Honda today announced plans to apply the next generation of its advanced suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies – Honda Sensing 360 – to all new Honda and Acura models in the U.S. by 2030. With an expanded sensory range around the entire vehicle, Honda Sensing 360 removes blind spots to enhance collision avoidance, while also reducing driver burden. The Acura version of Honda Sensing 360 will utilize the AcuraWatch™ system name in North America.

These latest safety advances reflect a global vision announced by Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe in April 2021, to strive for both zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050 and carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050. More details about that announcement, are available here .

Since the U.S. introductions in 2014 of Honda Sensing® in the 2015 Honda CR-V, and AcuraWatch™ in the 2015 Acura TLX, application of these advanced safety and driver-assistive systems has expanded throughout the Honda and Acura lineups. Today, nearly 6 million vehicles on U.S. roads have the benefit of Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™ technologies.

"Honda Sensing 360 represents the next major step in what has already been an industry-leading application of safety and driver-assistive technologies," said Gary Robinson, assistant vice president of Product Planning at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Honda will continue to advance our technologies to improve safety for everyone sharing the road and play a leading role in realizing a collision-free society."

The suite of technologies in the respective Honda Sensing and AcuraWatch systems have continued to evolve, and the new Honda Sensing 360 will further advance their capabilities with an omni-directional sensory range made possible by the integration of inputs from five advanced millimeter-wave radar units around the vehicle, in conjunction with a monocular camera similar to that already used by the current Honda Sensing systems.

Honda Commitment to Safety

Based on its vision for a collision-free society, Honda is working to improve safety for everyone sharing the road, an approach Honda calls "Safety for Everyone." The company operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash-test facilities in Ohio and Japan and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and next-generation passenger front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants. Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™ technologies, now on nearly 5 million vehicles on U.S. roads, are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.