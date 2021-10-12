Paradigm Vendo™ integrates with Paradigm View™

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A digital selling solution specially designed for home improvement contractors has received a high-tech upgrade that visibly improves in-home and virtual selling. Paradigm Vendo is now integrated with Paradigm View.

Paradigm Vendo is an easy-to-use digital sales application that helps sales pros showcase home improvement products to consumers at home or virtually. It works on any device and helps take control of appointment management, product configuration and comparisons, quoting, financing options, and e-signatures – everything contractors need to close more deals.

Paradigm View is a visualization technology that uses the power of artificial intelligence to automatically identify complex building products on images of homes. It pinpoints windows, doors, garage doors, and patio doors. The technology also classifies building materials and maps the corners of detected features, enabling home improvement contractors to accurately measure and configure products, while showing homeowners what the products look like on their actual home.

In a matter of minutes, the Paradigm Vendo-Paradigm View combination eliminates the guesswork from configuring and estimating building products and provides homeowners with a buying experience they can visibly trust.

Learn more and request a Paradigm Vendo demonstration at myparadigm.com/paradigm-vendo

About Paradigm -- Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets, by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers.

