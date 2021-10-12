Loggerhead Marinelife Center Announces the 2021 Go Blue Awards Finalists and Eleanor Fletcher Lifetime-Achievement Winner

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a celebration of conservation as Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) kicked-off the 13th Annual Go Blue Awards. On Tuesday, September 21, the LMC Blue Friends Society members gathered at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa for the Go Blue Awards Kick-off where the awards finalists were announced by the founders and co-chairs of the Go Blue Awards, Lynne and Pete Wells.

A loggerhead sea turtle rehabilitated and released on Juno Beach, Florida by Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

LMC President & CEO, Dr. Kyle Van Houtan welcomed the guests and Go Blue Finalists and commended them for their dedication to save our oceans and planet. "The Go Blue Awards shine a bright light on pioneering ocean leaders. It's such a joy to be a part of this event, and share the hope and solutions these Go Blue finalists have provided." said Van Houtan.

Hosted by LMC, and organized by the Blue Friend Society, the Annual Go Blue Awards recognizes and awards four individuals, one business and one nonprofit that promotes, implements, or contributes to a "blue" lifestyle surrounding marine conservation. The Center's Go Blue Awards ceremony is recognized as Florida's premier ocean conservation awards event and is judged by an independent panel of globally renowned conservation experts.

The finalists for the six category awards include:

The Eleanor Fletcher Award, named for the founder of Loggerhead Marinelife Center, recognizes an individual who has exemplified a lifelong, extraordinary commitment to marine conservation through their work or volunteer activities.

Nancy Knowlton ( Washington, DC ) – Award Recipient

Richard Walesky ( Wellington , FL) - Honoree

Gayle Zavala ( Belle Glade, FL ) - Honoree

The Blue Ambassador of the Year Award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions in marine conservation through volunteer-related activities.

Marilu Cristina Flores ( Lake Park, FL )

Steve Kamlet ( Merrick, NY )

Ana Vergne ( Riviera Beach, FL )

The Blue Friend of the Year Award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions in marine conservation through work-related activities.

Linda Emerson ( Jupiter, FL )

Dr. Mariana Fuentes ( Tallahassee, FL )

Dr. Claire Petros ( Bristol, United Kingdom )

The Blue Hatchling Youth Award recognizes students up to and including 12th grade who have made significant contributions in marine conservation through volunteer-related activities.

Ella Grace Galaski-Rossen ( Toronto, Canada ) & Cash Daniels ( Chattanooga, TN )

Ryan Moralevitz ( Palm Harbor, FL )

Cade Stuermer ( Clarence Center, NY )

The Blue Business of the Year Award recognizes a business that has made outstanding contributions toward promoting and encouraging conservation, restoration, or preservation of marine life and/or marine ecosystems through their business practices, products or technology.

Hive Brands ( Chatham, NJ )

MANG ( West Palm Beach, FL )

Sand Cloud ( San Clemente, CA )

The Blue Nonprofit of the Year Award will recognize a nonprofit that has made outstanding contributions toward promoting conservation or restoration of marine life or ecosystems through their practices, products or technology.

Aquarium Conservation Partnership ( Monterey, CA )

Azul ( San Francisco, CA )

Piper's Angels Foundation ( Jupiter, FL )

"Year after year Pete and I are inspired by our worldwide nominees who are working so hard to help protect and preserve our planet and marine life" commented LMC Board Member and Go Blue founder and Co-chair, Lynne Wells.

A special thank you to LMC community partners and event sponsors, including AMG, Carrier, FPL, KAST, and Lynne & Pete Wells.

The award recipients will be announced at the 13th Annual Go Blue Awards being held on Friday, October 22 at 6 p.m. on LMC's oceanside campus and featuring keynote speaker, Dr. Sylvia Earle. The event is sold out, learn more about the event: marinelife.org/goblue .

Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is a nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational institution that promotes conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles. The Center features an on-site hospital, research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums, and also operates the Juno Beach Pier, which hosts world-class angling and sightseeing. Situated on one of the world's most important sea turtle nesting beaches, Loggerhead Marinelife Center is open daily and hosts over 350,000 guests free-of-charge each year.

The Center's conservation team works with nearly 200 local and international organizations across six continents to form partnerships and share conservation initiatives and best practices that are core to its mission of ocean conservation. The Center is expanding and has launched its Waves of Progress capital expansion campaign, designed to accelerate and amplify LMC's conservation and education impact. When complete, the facility will offer one of the world's most advanced and unique experiences for guests and scientific partners. For more information, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

