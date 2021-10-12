2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Hits Dealerships

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The limited-production Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition, that debuted in the Paramount Pictures' action film "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins", is now available at dealerships. This new offering for the performance-oriented Sonata N Line appeals to enthusiasts with carbon fiber parts, matte black accents and dark chrome exterior badges. Production of the Sonata N Line Night Edition will be limited to 1,000 cars. The Night Edition will be available in either Phantom Black or Quartz White. The 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition is priced at $34,750 with a destination charge of $1,025.

Sonata N Line Night Edition includes all the features of the standard N Line performance model, but also adds black appearance accents:

N Line Night Edition Highlights:

Carbon fiber rear lip spoiler (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)

Matte black 19-inch unique alloy wheels

N logo wheel center caps (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)

Red painted brake calipers

Dark chrome front "H" Hyundai badge

Dark chrome rear "H" Hyundai and "Sonata" badges

Available in Phantom Black or Quartz White

Matte black mirror cover (body color on Quartz White)

Matte black upper door handle cover (body color on Quartz White)

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

