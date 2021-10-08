New Canon Laser Printers Deliver Ease of Use, Cloud Connectivity and Enhanced Security Features for Hybrid Workplaces

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As working from home and hybrid work styles have become more common, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announces three new imageCLASS black-and-white laser printers to help enhance productivity for small businesses and home office workers. These models include new features to help meet the latest market needs for ease of use, workflow efficiency, and security features.

imageCLASS MF455dw

The new imageCLASS MF455dw (up to 40-pages per minute black-and-white multifunction printer) and imageCLASS LBP237dw/LBP236dw (up to 40 PPM) black-and-white printers increase and strengthen Canon's mid-range printer offerings. They will benefit home office workers by producing high-speed, quality prints with a user-friendly interface and Wi-Fi printing capabilities. The imageCLASS MF455dw and LBP237dw models utilize Canon's Application Library device platform, which provides the ability for frequently used applications and convenient functions to be registered as quick buttons on the home screen.

The new models build upon the platform capabilities of their predecessors with new features such as:

Improved Wi-Fi Setup Process: Connecting to Wi-Fi can now be completed in far fewer steps.

Cloud Connect (Scan and Print)*: The MF455dw allows cloud-based printing and scanning directly from the printer's 5-inch color touch screen. The LBP237dw allows users to print from the cloud. Users can print documents, or scan images and documents, directly from and to Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive accounts.

Based on a recent study, the biggest security risk for home office workers is less secure home-based devices accessing company data. Enhanced security features with the three new imageCLASS printers now provide an added layer to help protect users from digital threats**. The new models support Transport Layer Security, a security feature that provides authentication and encryption, as well as detects alterations.

"As a company built on innovation, Canon is proud to deliver solutions designed to meet new customer needs through the continued expansion of the imageCLASS printer line," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These new models are designed to help improve productivity, efficiency, and security features for small businesses, in particular those with hybrid workplaces."

The free Canon PRINT Business application for compatible mobile devices offers convenient and quick printing and scanning on the go for the MF455dw and LBP237dw/LBP236dw models. It takes only five seconds for the first page to print on all of these 3 new imageCLASS models, currently the fastest time among most competitors.

All three models are supported by Canon's friendly and knowledgeable customer service team which provides expert assistance for every level of experience.***

The new imageCLASS MF455dw will be available for purchase in November. The LBP237dw/LBP236dw are available for purchase immediately through the Canon Online Store.

For more information, visit www.usa.canon.com/imageCLASS.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A, sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

*Supported by MF455dw and LBP237dw. Subscription to a third party cloud service required. Subject to third party cloud service provider terms and conditions.

** Canon offers security features that can help your business. Many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

***Please see https://www.usa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/home/products/list/printers/black-and-white-laser/ for additional information on Canon limited warranty programs and optional customer support programs.

