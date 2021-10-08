Meridian Awarded for Maternal Infant Health Program

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Early last week Meridian of Michigan was awarded a Pinnacle from the Michigan Association of Health Plans (MAHP) for their innovative work in supporting maternal woman during their pregnancy and postpartum period.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our hard work in supporting our maternal members," said Sean Kendall, Meridian Plan President and CEO. "It is imperative to the health and longevity of both the mother and baby that they have the proper care they need and we have been able to support this care through our maternity program."

Meridian's maternity program targets low and moderate at risk members and connects them with a Community Health Worker (CHW). Members that are successfully contacted and enrolled in the program receive on-going support from their assigned CHW. CHWs help educate maternal women on the importance of pre and post-natal visits; helping them establish timely care for both themselves and their baby. The program also has a large emphasis on connecting mothers to community resources by sharing local supports when a need is indicated.

This is not the first time Meridian has won a pinnacle award from MAHP. Having now won 13 awards since 2014, 2 of which are for their maternity work, Meridian continues to bring forward innovative programs that demonstrate improvements in health outcomes, lowered healthcare costs and an increase in services to their members.

About Meridian

Meridian of Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit www.mhplan.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Meridian of Michigan