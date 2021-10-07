Houston's Yellow Rose Distilling Opens Newly Renovated Tasting Room

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston now has one of the only galleries in the U.S. dedicated to the work of legendary photographer Jim Marshall who over his 50-year career captured some of the most iconic images in music history (and the only photographer ever to be presented with a GRAMMY Trustee's Award).

Visitors to Houston's Yellow Rose distillery can sample and purchase a selection of Yellow Rose's award-winning whiskeys.

The gallery is on public display at the new tasting room at Yellow Rose Distilling, Houston's first legal whiskey distillery (at 1224 North Post Oak Road). After an extensive renovation, the newly re-opened Yellow Rose Experience center also features tours of the distillery (where Yellow Rose's award-winning Outlaw bourbon, Rye, Harris County and Premium American are produced and bottled), a full bar, a 1,200 sq. ft. outdoor deck, and a store to purchase limited-edition whiskeys and gifts only available at the distillery. The facility will also function as an events and entertainment center for weddings and other celebrations.

During his long career, Jim Marshall photographed many of history's most important and trailblazing musicians, including The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jim Morrison, The Grateful Dead, Neil Young, Janis Joplin, and of course the "Outlaws" of country music, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash, among many others. The Yellow Rose Jim Marshall photography exhibit celebrates and pays tribute to those Original Outlaws, including extraordinary images of the very first Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic, the Dripping Springs Reunion, now a revered Texas summer tradition.

"When we started more than 10 years ago, the first whiskey we created here at Yellow Rose was our flagship 'Outlaw Bourbon.' True to its name this was a bourbon that broke all the rules, made from only 100 percent Texas Yellow Corn and aged in American oak barrels," says Michael Langan, Yellow Rose's Head of Distillery. "So, as we were designing our new tasting room and visitors' center it seemed only fitting that we should pay tribute to the 'Original Outlaws' – and their ties to Texas – by sharing some of their stories through the lens of the legendary Jim Marshall."

In addition to the new exhibit at Yellow Rose Distilling in Houston, Jim Marshall photos are also displayed at Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater in Austin.

"Jim loved cars, guns and cameras…and whiskey. Whiskey was Jim's drink of choice and anyone who stayed friends with him shared a glass of whiskey with him," says Amelia Davis, Jim Marshall's trusted longtime assistant who now owns Jim Marshall Photography LLC, established to preserve and protect Marshall's extraordinary legacy. "We have always wanted to have a space dedicated to Jim's historic country music photography of which the Outlaw Movement is memorialized. Jim felt an affiliation with the Outlaw Movement, 'one of the reasons why I loved them is that they are Outlaws like me. They do it all their way' he liked to say. How better to celebrate Jim's love of whiskey and The Outlaws than at Yellow Rose Distillery."

"With the refurbishment and reopening of the Yellow Rose Experience and distillery, we hope that the venue will become an integral part of the fabric of Houston. To us, Yellow Rose Whiskey couldn't exist without the city of Houston. Our people, process and spirit are linked to the place our distillery calls home. Even the humidity here provides a unique opportunity to hone our craft," adds Langan. "We're thrilled to re-open our tasting room and invite all of our friends in Houston, Texas, and people from across the United States and world who have discovered and enjoy our Texas-crafted whiskeys, to come visit us here in the heart of our favorite city."

Tour hours for the Yellow Rose Experience center and distillery are:

Tuesday to Thursday: 2 to 7pm (last tour at 6pm)

Friday and Saturday: 12noon to 8pm (last tour at 7pm)

Tours and bookings can be made by visiting https://yellowrosedistilling.com/

Special events bookings can be arranged through Sara McLain at 832-717-2812 ext. 201

About Yellow Rose Distilling:

Founded in 2010, Yellow Rose Distilling, LLC is a distillery located in Houston, Texas. As Houston's first legal whiskey distillery, Yellow Rose specializes in handmade, blended and bottled premium whiskey. For more information, please visit yellowrosedistilling.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.

About Zamora Company USA:

Zamora Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, brings together a collection of unique luxury brands along with an experienced, passionate and dedicated team of over 50 people. The organization manages sales, distribution, execution and marketing of the following brands: Licor 43, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Don Papa Rum, Martin Miller's Gin, Lolea Sangria, Villa Massa Limoncello, plus Spanish wines Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades. For more information, please visit zamoracompany.com/usa.

About Jim Marshall:

Widely acknowledged as the godfather of music photography, Marshall's 50-year career resulted in over 500 album covers, numerous magazine features and countless iconic images spanning blues, jazz, country, and the explosion of rock and roll. As a reporter from the San Jose Mercury News put it, "It's almost as if Jim Marshall was on the shoulder of God when rock & roll was born." Jim Marshall is the first and only photographer to be presented with the Recording Academy's Trustee Award, a Grammy for nonperformance contributions to the music industry, in recognition of his unprecedented chronicling of music history from the 1950s through the early 2000s. More information about Jim Marshall and the photographs displayed in the Yellow Rose Distillery exhibition, including availability for purchase, can be found at www.jimmarshallphotograhyllc.com.



