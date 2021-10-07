Carnival Cruise Line Achieves Significant Milestones During First Three Months Of Restart Nearly 100 Cruises and 237,000 guests sailed since July

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With half its U.S. fleet back in service and sailing from six U.S. homeports – the most in cruising – Carnival Cruise Line has had an accomplishment-filled three months since resuming guest operations this summer.

The company's restart began on July 3, 2021 when Carnival Vista set sail from Galveston and since then 10 additional ships have resumed service, carrying 237,000 guests from homeports along the East and West Coasts and the Gulf of Mexico all while guests were devouring nearly half a million Guy Fieri burgers and enjoying 11,000 adrenaline-fueled rides on BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea that debuted on the new Mardi Gras July 31, 2021.

But it's more than just burgers and roller coaster rides, Carnival's resumption of service has provided much-needed vacations to hundreds of thousands of loyal guests, a boost to the economies in its homeport and port-of-call communities and opportunities for its shipboard team members to support their families in 120 countries around the world.

"Our first three months back in service has underscored our strong brand loyalty, the best customer base in the cruise industry and our team's ability to deliver outstanding results and guest service," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "It has been an emotional experience for everyone involved, myself included, as we have resumed operations with a focus on health and safety while providing a positive impact for our guests, team members and the communities we visit."

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to have 17 ships back in guest service by the end of 2021, with additional ships returning in January and February and the entire U.S. fleet back in guest operations by spring 2022.

A video update from Duffy detailing the line's return to service can be viewed here while an infographic detailing return to service statistics is available here.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is set to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami. An as-yet-unnamed third Excel-class ship is scheduled to enter service in 2023.

