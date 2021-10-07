AIT Engineering Selected as One of Florida Companies to Watch Honorees

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Engineering has been named among the top 50 second-stage companies in Florida selected as an 11th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to WatchSM honoree, a statewide competition that identifies companies expected to generate growth over the next several years. The 11th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch awards celebration is made possible by Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services, in association with the Edward Lowe Foundation.

AIT Engineering CEO Jason Eddy

Companies to Watch was developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation to honor and recognize second-stage companies, those past the startup stage, but not yet mature, that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes. They are evaluated according to their special strengths and impact in their markets, communities, and within the state.

82 finalists were announced earlier this year, and the 50 honorees were selected after a final selection round by a panel comprised of past honorees, business leaders and GrowFL partners. Companies were chosen based on growth in number of employees; impact of the business in the job market; increase in sales and/or unit volume; current and past financial reports; innovativeness of the product or service; response to adversity; and contributions to aid community-oriented projects.

"This group of honorees represents 20 counties, 20 different industries and almost 50% of them are women, veteran or minority-owned. They have demonstrated notable growth and have the courage and tenacity it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. Despite the challenges thrown their way and pivoting through a pandemic, these companies embody the unshakeable resiliency of Florida's entrepreneurs," says Lisa McIntosh, GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Chair and founder of C-E-Optimal Advisors.

"We are honored to be chosen as a 2021 Florida Companies to Watch award winner. This is a prestigious honor, and it showcases the dedication and commitment to growth of our valued team. We have experienced tremendous growth as a company and we're proud to be part of Florida's thriving business community," says Jason Eddy, CEO of AIT Engineering.

To qualify for the award, companies must be headquartered in Florida and have between 6-150 employees with annual revenue between $750,000 and $100 million in 2020. Even through the pandemic, these companies projected continued growth in 2021, with a 62% revenue increase and 49% growth in employees as compared to 2020. If their projections hold, these companies will generate $1.7 billion in revenue and add more than 1,500 employees over the last five years — a 263% increase in revenue and a 206% increase in jobs since 2017.

Companies will be officially recognized at the 11th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Celebration on February 17, 2022, at the Hard Rock Live, visit https://growfl.com/flctw21/about-flctw/ for details.

AIT Engineering was also selected as an honoree for the 2021 Gator100 list for 34.29% growth. Ranked at number 61, it has been named to this list for the past five consecutive years.

About AIT Engineering

Headquartered in Orlando, AIT Engineering is a veteran-owned small business that provides information assurance (IA), information technology (IT), networking, database and software development solutions to the federal government, DoD and commercial companies. It specializes in developing strategies and implementation plans to efficiently achieve maximum IA compliance with minimum resources for optimal customer value. For more information visit www.aitengineering.com

