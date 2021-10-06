Vous Vitamin Partners with Pops to Help People with Diabetes Control Blood Sugar

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized vitamin company Vous Vitamin today announced a partnership with Pops that makes information about the role of vitamins in diabetes management available through Mina, the cellphone-based AI virtual health assistant that connects to Pops' Rebel glucometer via Bluetooth for easy blood glucose monitoring. The partnership marks the first time that a personalized vitamin offering has been integrated into a chronic disease management tool.

As part of Pops' digital coaching system for people with diabetes, Mina will now ask questions about vitamin use and connect interested users to information about using vitamins to help control blood sugar. Users will also be able to access Vous Vitamin's five-minute health and lifestyle survey for determining the single-tablet vitamin blend that matches their individual needs and receive discounts on their Vous Vitamin purchases.

The partnership pairs two companies that are driving innovation in their respective spaces.

Vous Vitamin is the only personalized vitamin company that uses all-in-one multivitamins rather than a pill pack, reducing the risk that consumers will abandon vitamin regimens because of the number of pills involved while also avoiding per-pill pricing that increases costs. The company is led by two physicians who wanted to simplify the process for consumers by taking the guesswork out of vitamin selection and created proprietary formulas tailored to individual profiles, becoming a pioneer in the personalized supplement sector.

Pops' selfcare platform strives to remove the barriers that cause people with diabetes to not reach optimal diabetes management. Mina uses AI-based medical science to help people change their behaviors. The ecosystem around Mina includes barrier-removing solutions like Vous Vitamin.

"As an endocrinologist specializing in diabetes, I am always talking to my patients about how the right vitamin regimen can help improve symptoms from low energy to neuropathy," said Dr. Romy Block, who co-founded Vous Vitamin with internist Dr. Arielle Levitan. "This relationship with Pops will make it possible to reach people in every zip code who can benefit from adding supplements to their diabetes management program, all by serving up information from the same digital tool they already use for diabetes support."

"Our Pops selfcare platform becomes more valuable to individuals managing their diabetes or other chronic condition when we can add strong partners like Vous Vitamin to the platform," said Lonny Stormo, CEO and co-founder of Pops! Diabetes. "Vous Vitamin is a great addition to Mina's ecosystem."

The partnership marks the second new channel that Vous Vitamin has established in the last five months for raising awareness of the value of an individualized supplement program. In May, Vous Vitamin announced a partnership with consumer health engagement company Higi to showcase its offerings on Higi Smart Health Stations located at nearly 220 Giant Eagle stores. Giant Eagle shoppers can now take Vous Vitamin's five-minute health and lifestyle survey on the Higi Station and use the results to order the blend fitted to their needs.

About Vous Vitamin

Vous Vitamin launched the personalized vitamin space in 2014 and remains the only company to supply all-in-one multivitamin blends rather than packs of multiple pills, creating a simple daily vitamin routine that avoids pill fatigue and reduces supplement costs. The company also offers the only personalized vitamin platform designed by physicians who have based their proprietary formulas on scientific studies of nutrient effectiveness. Founders Dr. Romy Block and Dr. Arielle Levitan are co-authors of The Vitamin Solution: Two Doctors Clear the Confusion Around Vitamins and Your Health. For more information, visit https://www.vousvitamin.com/

About Pops

Pops is making the healthy choice the easy choice with Mina, an AI digital coaching platform offering personalized support and encouragement to meet goals while removing barriers to living a healthy lifestyle. Mina is surrounded by simple consumer-experience solutions, starting with a glucose meter that is the simplest way to measure blood glucose on the market. With Pops, it's time to Own Your Life™. Learn more at https://popsdiabetes.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Vous Vitamin