Poseidon Water Statement Regarding Huntington Beach Oil Spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseidon Water (Surfside) LLC, the project company for the proposed Huntington Beach Desalination Facility, issued the following statement in response to the recent oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, CA:

(PRNewsfoto/Poseidon Water)

The oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach is a man-made tragedy that must never happen again. Protection of Orange County's coastal ecology and water quality is an environmental, social and economic imperative, and the health and safety of the public and California's wildlife should never be compromised.

The long-term restoration of the Bolsa Chica Wetlands is tied to the future development of the proposed Huntington Beach Desalination Facility. As such, Poseidon Water has a vested interest in the health and viability of local wetlands as well as ensuring the Pacific Ocean is unaffected by pollution and poor water quality. In this regard, Poseidon Water is coordinating with local officials and the Bolsa Chica Wetlands Conservancy and Huntington Beach Wetlands Conservancy and will continue to offer our assistance as needed.

About Poseidon Water

Poseidon Water is a private company that partners with public agencies to deliver water infrastructure projects. The company's primary focus is developing large-scale reverse osmosis seawater desalination plants implemented through innovative public-private partnerships in which private enterprise assumes the developmental and financial risks. For more information on Poseidon's Carlsbad Desalination Plant, visit the plant website at www.carlsbaddesal.com. For more information on Poseidon's Huntington Beach desalination plant, visit the project website at www.HBfreshwater.com.

Contact: Scott Maloni

smaloni@poseidonwater.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Poseidon Water