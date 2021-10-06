Jennifer Lemming of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named a Top 10 Most Successful CMO of 2021 by C Level Focus Magazine Recognition Comes as LexisNexis Risk Solutions Continues to Enhance Existing Capabilities that Help Businesses Refine and Improve Marketing Strategies

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions is proud to announce that C Level Focus Magazine has selected Jennifer Lemming, senior vice president of global marketing, as one of the Top 10 Most Successful Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) of 2021. The award acknowledges exceptional marketing professionals that have pushed barriers and created visionary ways to progress their businesses.

Jennifer Lemming, senior vice president of marketing, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

"Jennifer's resourcefulness, creative problem solving and expertise in digital performance marketing have enabled her to lead the Business Services marketing program to new heights, evolving into a modern, solution-focused approach," said Rick Trainor, CEO, Business Services, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "In a company where data is the cornerstone of our business, Jennifer initiated new marketing tactics to optimize the performance of new programs with detailed analytics. We congratulate Jennifer on this prestigious honor."

Lemming is committed to optimizing performance by using data-driven insights to inform both the LexisNexis Risk Solutions marketing strategy and the customer acquisition solutions the company develops to help clients identify and engage with the best prospects for their risk profiles. That is most evident in LexisNexis® Profile Booster, which combines access to alternative data with linking technology to create a more extensive view of prospective customers that augments existing marketing data sources. The result is a well-rounded identity profile that improves targeting accuracy, increases marketing ROI, boosts response rates and helps decrease customer acquisition costs.

Customers describe LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a trusted data analytics provider, a market leader, a company that understands their business and a provider of actionable information. These attributes came from customer engagement rooted in the engineering of a customer-centric marketing program carefully crafted and executed by Lemming and the team of modern marketers she has assembled and nurtured. Lemming's approach to embracing change, commitment to the free expression of ideas, collaborative spirit, perseverance and results-driven methodology serves as a model for others as they strive to evolve and grow into great leaders.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

