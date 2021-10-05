World Energy CEO selected as "Chief Trailblazer Award" Finalist for the 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Energy, a low-carbon solutions provider for transport, announced today that S&P Global Platts named its CEO Gene Gebolys as a Chief Trailblazer finalist for their Global Energy Awards. S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks, announced the 2021 finalists on September 27, 2021, and will reveal the winners during a Gala in New York City on December 9, 2021.

As World Energy's CEO, Gebolys has led the company he founded 23-years-ago to constantly push the frontier of what's possible to commercialize the production, trade, and distribution of socially responsible and clean advanced biofuels. World Energy has been a constant force pushing innovation, increasing scale, driving policy, building markets, and taking on the most difficult decarbonization challenges on land, sea, and air. Among its many innovations, World Energy operates the world's first and America's only commercial-scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production facility. The company continues to invest billions into finding new ways to better drive down the carbon intensity of each gallon it provides while dramatically ramping up the availability of its urgently needed products.

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards recognizes the highest achievements in innovation, leadership, and company performance in 22 categories spanning the world's entire energy complex. Its Trailblazer Award nominees have been selected as those most responsible for leading those achievements.

To view the complete list of Award categories and finalists, as well as more information on the Awards and upcoming ceremony, visit the website: www.globalenergyawards.com.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing, and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture, and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

About World Energy

World Energy exists to deliver ever-better solutions at scale to those leading the push to net-zero carbon transport. We empower those committed to net-zero carbon to cut emissions now. We operate a growing network of integrated fueling facilities to enable customers to meet their reduction commitments while growing their business. For more information, visit www.worldenergy.net.

