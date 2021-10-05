Wondrium Launches First To Market Educational FAST Channel, TRUE HISTORY

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondrium, the leading streaming provider of nonfiction learning content, announced today that it will be launching the world's first FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Channel in the education genre, TRUE HISTORY. It also announced it has signed distribution deals with XUMO, PLEX, Local Now, DistroTV, Glewed TV, and SelectTV.



TRUE HISTORY is now available to stream on XUMO, which includes over 200 digital channels of free, premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The channel will also launch on live TV streaming platforms, PLEX, Local Now, DistroTV, Glewed TV, and SelectTV in Q4.



With premium content from Wondrium, the company's recently rebranded global streaming platform for lifelong learning, TRUE HISTORY is a free 24/7 streaming linear channel geared towards history enthusiasts and those with a thirst for knowledge. It features over 650 hours of nonfiction programming that provide insights, context, and deep dives into moments, events and people that changed the world. Every video is led by the world's leading professors and experts from the most prestigious institutions and partners including Smithsonian, National Geographic, Baseball Hall of Fame, University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, Georgetown University, and University of Oxford.

"History has always been one of our most popular subjects, so it made sense to create an entire channel around it. Our history courses provide viewers with an in-depth look at historical subjects from a variety of unique lenses. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to provide a curated selection of courses that will help illuminate new views, broaden people's understandings, and introduce deeper insights into our modern world," said Joe Peckl, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Wondrium.

Content made available to stream on TRUE HISTORY includes: The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague, History Of the CIA, and Playball: The Rise of Baseball, among others.

