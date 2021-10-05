Protos Security and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of Off Duty Services

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Protos Security ("Protos"), a tech-enabled managed security services provider, has completed its strategic acquisition of Off Duty Services ("ODS" or the "Company"), a leading US-based provider of off-duty police officers. The Company's co-founder and CEO, Brett Rowley, will remain in his existing leadership role post-close along with the rest of the senior management team.

Headquartered in Katy, TX, ODS is a managed services provider of off-duty officers to its Fortune 500 clients and has the largest network of off-duty officers in the country. The Company services its national customer base across diverse end markets and enables customers to outsource the burden associated with managing, procuring, scheduling and insuring off-duty officers.

"We are very excited about the combination of Protos and ODS, which will create one of the largest providers of security services in the nation while offering an end-to-end service solution unique to the industry," said Peter Platten, Protos Security SVP, Sales and Strategic Accounts. "By combining Protos' security guard and technology solutions with ODS' off-duty officer capabilities, we will be able to meet our client's broad range of security service needs nationwide via our proprietary tech-enabled managed services model. We are thrilled to be partnering with the incredible team at ODS and look forward to working together."

Brett Rowley, co-founder and CEO of ODS, commented on the transaction, "We are very excited to join forces with the Protos team. Our partnership with Protos will enable us to provide our clients with an expanded service offering and enhanced national coverage while continuing to provide the superior customer service our clients have come to expect of us. We believe this partnership will create significant value for our clients and will further position us as the industry's leading provider of security services."

Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital, stated, "ODS boasts the largest network of police officers and police agencies in the country, and its tech-enabled model makes it an excellent combination with the Protos platform. The acquisition fits squarely in Protos' M&A strategy around building our capability set and allowing us to be a trusted, one-stop solution for our clients nationwide."

Monroe Capital LLC and Wells Fargo Bank provided debt financing. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP provided legal counsel to Southfield Capital and Protos. Raymond James acted as Off Duty Services' financial advisor. Reed Smith LLP and Chico & Nunes, P.C. provided legal counsel to Off Duty Services.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

