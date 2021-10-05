Pretium Expands Senior Team with Addition of Two Managing Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with approximately $30 billion in assets, today announced that Tatiana Gutierrez and Jeannette Arazi have joined the firm as Managing Directors on its Affordable Housing and Real Estate Capital Markets teams, respectively.

These appointments underscore Pretium's continued commitment to increasing access to quality, affordable rental housing for households of all price points. The additions of Ms. Gutierrez and Ms. Arazi enhance the depth of expertise, insight, and support Pretium provides for residents, investors, and community stakeholders across its platform. These appointments follow the announcement of the firm's $1 billion build-to-rent investment in partnership with Crescent Communities.

"Welcoming two talented professionals with long track records of success and innovation is an exciting milestone as we grow our team," said Don Mullen, CEO and Founder of Pretium. "Tatiana and Jeannette have made an incredible impact in their respective focus areas, and the experience they bring to Pretium will play a pivotal role as we continue to grow our real estate investment platform, building on the success of our single-family and build-to-rent strategies. We are confident that their additions will further strengthen our leading efforts to set the standard for professional single-family rental ownership. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to invest in our communities and expand our capabilities to bring the benefits of professionally managed single-family rental housing to more American households."

Based in New York, Ms. Gutierrez will be integral to advancing Pretium's social impact goals, including instituting an array of supportive services for residents of all price points and adding to and preserving low-income rental housing stock. Over the course of her nearly 20-year career, Ms. Gutierrez has built a reputation as a leading practitioner focused on the development and preservation of affordable housing across the United States. As a real estate attorney at Nixon Peabody LLP for more than 15 years – including the past eight years as a partner – she represented a wide range of leading for profit and nonprofit developers, syndicators, asset managers, housing authorities and tenant organizations on affordable housing transactions and regulatory issues across the United States. Ms. Gutierrez also has extensive experience in HUD assisted housing programs and has advised on numerous affordable housing and social impact real estate transactions. Ms. Gutierrez currently serves on the board of Women in Housing and Finance, on the Advisory Board to the Real Estate Association for LatinX Professionals, and on the Advisory Council to the National Housing Conference.

"Affordability and social impact continue to play an increasingly important role in today's housing market, particularly in the wake of the pandemic and the important social issues that have been brought to the forefront, as a result," said Ms. Gutierrez. "With almost 20 years of industry experience and recent experience working with the Pretium team, it is clear they are at the forefront of providing quality, affordable housing in neighborhoods of opportunity with a housing product that serves vulnerable populations like large families with children. Having the opportunity to bring my distinct affordable housing experience to Pretium's world class residential real estate platform, I believe I can help bring the benefits of Pretium's professional ownership and management model to those who will benefit from it the most."

Based in Chicago, Ms. Arazi joins Pretium from Sidley Austin LLP, where she worked for the past 22 years, including the last 14 as a partner. Widely known as a leading capital markets advisor and one of the earliest advisors for financing single-family rental housing, Ms. Arazi has extensive experience representing financial institutions in a wide range of transaction types and creating financing solutions tailored to the nuances of unique asset types. She will focus on structuring and executing transactions and strategic financial initiatives firm-wide across Pretium's residential real estate platform and portfolios.

"Having worked closely with Pretium and a number of its team members for almost a decade, I have long admired the firm's vision and commitment to creating a unique residential platform that encompasses both real estate and finance," said Ms. Arazi. "It is a privilege to join the team that serves the evolving needs of today's rental market participants—from renters to communities to investors—and I am excited to contribute to their incredible momentum."

Pretium is a specialized alternative investment management firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $30 billion of assets under management as of October 1, 2021 and employs approximately 2,500 people across 29 offices. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

