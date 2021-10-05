Green Dot Bioplastics and Mayco International Partner on Reclaimed Fiber Project

EMPORIA, Kan., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. and Mayco International have partnered to reclaim trim and scrap fibers for Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastic (NFRP).

Our line of Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastics will be featured at CAMX Booth K81.

Mayco International, an award-winning tier 1 automotive supplier, wanted a sustainable solution for waste produced during the manufacture of automotive components.

Green Dot Bioplastics launched Terratek® NFRP in 2020, a type of biocomposite using fibers such as hemp, jute, sisal, American Bamboo, and flax, instead of glass or carbon fiber.

Together, the two companies developed an NFRP composite material using the trim and scrap fibers, removing them from the waste stream and expanding the lifespan of the original materials. "We wanted to find a better use of the waste stream from our latest natural fiber composite technologies" said Mayco International Advanced Development Engineer Chris Heikkila. "We partnered up with Green Dot who specializes in bio resins & natural filled plastic products, because of their expertise & current natural filled product portfolio."

"We were excited when Mayco came to us looking for a solution to their waste issue," Green Dot Director of Research & Development Mike Parker said. "They are committed to creating products that are environmentally responsible through sustainable, efficient processes which is exactly what we do at Green Dot."

Both Green Dot and Mayco International value environmental responsibility, sustainability, and innovation.

The new material using Terratek® NFRP technology aligns with those values, providing a sustainable alternative to carbon-based and traditional plastics. While they have similar physical properties, aesthetics, and chemical makeup, Terratek® NFRP is lighter, quieter, and, in the case of this collaboration with Mayco International, reclaims fibers that would otherwise be disposed of as waste.

Green Dot will feature this new product at CAMX 2021 in Dallas, October 19-21 at booth K81.

"Working with the team at Mayco was thoroughly rewarding," Parker said. "We're all looking forward to sharing the results of this collaboration at CAMX in October."

About Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc.

Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc is a bioscience social enterprise headquartered in Emporia, Kansas. Celebrating a decade of sustainability, Green Dot is a full-service bioplastics company dedicated to delivering the very best of sustainable materials to our customers. That's the thinking behind our Terratek® line of bioplastics, developed to meet the growing demand for biobased and compostable materials with fewer of the drawbacks associated with traditional plastics.

About Mayco International

Mayco International is a global Tier 1 automotive supplier, headquartered in Sterling Heights, MI. They have a broad range of expertise including automotive interior & exterior systems, design & engineering, manufacturing & sequencing, tooling, a full range of prototyping, and validation services. Mayco International is dedicated to sustainability through using various new technologies such as their natural fiber filled composites and other process related improvements.

