Great Bear Drills Deep LP Fault: 157.00 g/t Gold Over 1.20 m Within 11.01 g/t Gold Over 22.85 m from 678.75 m Downhole

TSX-V: GBR

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Great Bear", (TSXV: GBR) (OTCQX: GTBAF) today reported results from its ongoing fully funded $45 million 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned flagship Dixie Project in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, "Our systematic deep drilling of the LP Fault along 1.4 kilometres of strike length has successfully intersected the target geology with gold mineralization in all areas. These results establish significant continuity of both high-grade and bulk tonnage style gold over a broad area at depth, which remains open to extension in all directions. The LP Fault has no geological analogs in the Red Lake district, with the closest being the Hemlo gold deposit located near Marathon, Ontario."

Deep LP Fault Drilling

Seven new drill holes are representative of deeper LP Fault mineralization across a broad area of 1.4 kilometres of strike length between approximately 450 and 750 metres downhole depth. Deeper drilling will continue along an additional 2.6 kilometres of strike length during the ongoing Phase 2 program.

The same pattern of high-grade domains surrounded by lower grade envelopes are observed as had previously been drilled at shallower depths. Results are provided in Table 1 .

Highlights include:

These new drill holes are not infill drilling , and significantly extend gold mineralization to depth on their respective drill sections. Figure 1 , Figure 2 , Figure 3 and Figure 4 .

New drill hole BR-385 intersected multiple high-grade gold domains , including 157.00 g/t gold over 1.20 metres from 696.45 to 697.65 metres downhole, within a broader interval of 41.76 g/t gold over 5.15 metres from 696.45 to 701.60 metres.

New drill hole BR-386 intersected 16.92 g/t gold over 4.90 metres from 525.00 to 529.90 metres downhole, within a broader interval of 2.21 g/t gold over 49.55 metres from 522.45 to 572.00 metres downhole.

New drill hole BR-411 intersected 13.84 g/t gold over 3.15 metres from 459.15 to 462.30 metres downhole.

New drill hole BR-384 intersected multiple mineralized intervals including 50.50 g/t gold over 1.00 metre from 587.50 to 588.50 metres downhole, and 6.71 g/t gold over 6.30 metres from 687.50 to 693.80 metres downhole. The total mineralized interval was 3.97 g/t gold over 17.50 metres from 687.50 to 705.00 metres downhole.

Shallow Drill Results

Seventeen additional drill holes intersected the shallow LP Fault along 3.6 kilometres of strike length. Most of these targeted the bulk tonnage style envelope adjacent to higher-grade domains for resource delineation purposes. Maiden mineral resource estimate disclosure is planned for Q1 of 2022.

Highlights include:

Eastern LP Fault (Viggo area) drill hole BR-379 intersected 1.84 g/t gold over 28.05 metres from 101.35 to 129.40 metres downhole. This included high-grade intervals of 15.90 g/t gold over 1.00 metre from 101.35 to 102.35 metres downhole and 28.70 g/t gold over 0.50 metres from 123.50 to 124.00 metres downhole.

Drill holes characterizing additional shallow bulk tonnage style mineralization are summarized in Table 2 and include:

An additional 16 shallow drill holes were collared outside the LP Fault zone and targeted areas up to 200 metres away from the zone which may be incorporated into any future mineral resource estimation or infrastructure development planning. All holes intersected anomalous to low-grade gold mineralization. The most significant intercepts were 0.52 g/t gold over 20.00 metres from 56.50 to 76.50 metres downhole in drill hole BR-435, and 0.55 g/t gold over 26.25 metres from 10.85 to 37.10 metres downhole in drill hole BR-444. Results from this drilling are included in a separate table on the Company's web site at www.greatbearresources.ca.

Ongoing Phase 2 LP Fault Expansion Drilling and Upcoming Reports

With the 42 new drill holes contained in this release, Great Bear has reported 446 LP Fault drill holes. Including in-progress drill holes, Great Bear has completed 300,000 metres of drilling at the Dixie property to-date.

Phase 1 drilling consisted of 440 LP Fault drill holes and was completed in July 2021 . The program was designed to support mineral resource estimation along approximately 4 kilometres of strike length to a depth of approximately 450 metres.

Phase 2 drilling is designed to expand LP Fault gold mineralization between approximately 450 and 900 metres depth over approximately 4 kilometres of strike length.

Great Bear will continue Phase 2 expansion drilling with the goal of significantly expanding the drill confirmed extent of gold mineralization at the LP Fault by late 2022 .

Other Phase 2 drilling will include regional drilling of new targets, and mineral resource definition and expansion drilling of the Dixie Limb and Hinge zones. The Company is fully funded for this work.

In addition to regular releases detailing Phase 2 drill results, deliverables for 2022 are expected to include: 1) a maiden mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101 of the LP Fault zone Phase 1 drilling, 2) a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the LP Fault zone, and 3) a mineral resource update which will include deeper drill results from the LP Fault, plus maiden mineral resource estimates for the Dixie Limb and Hinge zones. Further details will be provided as results continue to be received and processed.

Table 1: New deep LP Fault drill results along 1.4 kilometres of strike length.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section BR-411

34.50 41.30 6.80 0.30 21325

and 152.50 155.50 3.00 1.98



and 184.00 221.60 37.60 0.34



and 238.75 263.35 24.60 0.59



and 454.60 466.50 11.90 3.98



and including 459.15 462.30 3.15 13.84

BR-386

435.20 437.20 2.00 5.93 20875

and 502.75 516.00 13.25 1.46



and 522.45 572.00 49.55 2.21



including 525.00 529.90 4.90 16.92



and 648.30 651.15 2.85 3.13

BR-385

598.40 620.70 22.30 1.06 20800

and including 605.80 606.70 0.90 9.79



and 673.25 710.20 36.95 6.90



including 678.75 701.60 22.85 11.01



and including 696.45 701.60 5.15 41.76



and including 696.45 697.65 1.20 157.00



and including 700.60 701.60 1.00 25.00

BR-384

583.00 594.10 11.10 4.74 20750

including 587.50 588.50 1.00 50.50



and 602.00 637.00 35.00 0.33



and 653.35 716.00 62.65 1.42



including 687.50 705.00 17.50 3.97



and including 687.50 693.80 6.30 6.71



and including 702.55 705.00 2.45 6.42

BR-383

392.60 424.30 31.70 0.35 20750

including 418.80 420.10 1.30 4.26



and 509.45 526.00 16.55 1.47



including 509.45 510.35 0.90 14.30



and including 525.00 526.00 1.00 9.34

BR-280

675.00 685.20 10.20 0.34 20125

and 741.20 755.40 14.20 0.22





849.85 851.15 1.30 1.98

BR-419

603.00 644.60 41.60 0.59 20075

including 634.55 635.20 0.65 8.99



and 654.00 656.70 2.70 9.59



including 654.65 655.30 0.65 32.00

BR-430

538.85 557.75 18.90 1.49 19975

including 550.00 554.00 4.00 5.09



and 585.00 590.00 5.00 2.33



* Represents core length. True mineralization widths range between 65- 95% of reported intervals as they are determined by both structural

analyses obtained from oriented drill core data and orientations of individual high grade domains and bulk tonnage domains. Mineralized

domains vary in strike between 340 to 270 degrees and dip between 85 to 65 degrees to the north. All drillholes intersect both high grade and

bulk tonnage domains and often intersect multiple domains resulting in a range of true widths within the same drillhole.

Table 2: Shallow drill results along 3.6 kilometres of strike length targeting the bulk tonnage mineralized envelope that surrounds the high-grade gold domains.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section BR-424

278.15 286.00 7.85 0.58 22675

including 279.80 280.20 0.40 6.80

BR-442

31.00 32.00 1.00 6.89 22350

and 51.70 85.65 33.95 0.40

BR-443

38.50 104.70 66.20 0.55 22300

including 69.90 85.85 15.95 1.18

BR-421

385.50 456.85 71.35 0.68 22275

including 420.00 431.50 11.50 1.82



and including 422.30 425.55 3.25 3.36

BR-440

71.00 95.80 24.80 0.72 22225

including 82.30 91.30 9.00 1.50



and including 88.30 91.30 3.00 3.06

BR-422

60.00 61.10 1.10 7.12 22225

and 310.40 323.60 13.20 0.60

BR-423

199.90 222.30 22.40 0.54 22225 BR-441

12.25 55.40 43.15 0.86 22175

including 13.00 43.25 30.25 1.08



and including 22.00 33.00 11.00 2.22



and including 29.00 33.00 4.00 4.19

BR-412

119.20 121.10 1.90 3.65 21375

including 120.10 121.10 1.00 6.07

BR-417

49.00 82.95 33.95 0.31 21225 BR-433

53.60 88.00 34.40 0.34 21125

including 75.50 87.00 11.50 0.55



and 168.90 206.30 37.40 0.42



including 175.95 185.35 9.40 1.01

BR-432

51.10 76.00 24.90 0.34 21125

and 108.40 116.90 8.50 1.13

BR-431

25.05 75.00 49.95 0.33 21125

including 54.20 70.85 16.65 0.52

BR-425

62.20 142.75 80.55 1.09 20525

including 70.15 78.70 8.55 5.86

BR-323

154.80 163.00 8.20 0.31 20225



176.80 197.40 20.60 0.33



including 176.80 178.60 1.80 1.84

BR-378

172.50 182.00 9.50 0.46 18875

including 191.00 192.00 1.00 2.02

BR-379

83.20 86.20 3.00 0.73 18725

and 101.35 129.40 28.05 1.84



including 101.35 124.00 22.65 2.22



and including 101.35 111.30 9.95 2.92



including 101.35 102.35 1.00 15.90



and 123.50 124.00 0.50 28.70



* Represents core length. True mineralization widths range between 65- 95% of reported intervals as they are determined by both structural

analyses obtained from oriented drill core data and orientations of individual high grade domains and bulk tonnage domains. Mineralized

domains vary in strike between 340 to 270 degrees and dip between 85 to 65 degrees to the north. All drillholes intersect both high grade and

bulk tonnage domains and often intersect multiple domains resulting in a range of true widths within the same drillhole.

Figure 1: LP Fault long section showing only high-grade gold domain intercepts. Gold intercepts from the surrounding bulk tonnage style domains have been removed for clarity. New drill results inside of the high-grade domains are highlighted.

Figure 1: LP Fault long section showing only high-grade gold domain intercepts. Gold intercepts from the surrounding bulk tonnage style domains have been removed for clarity. New drill results inside of the high-grade domains are highlighted. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)

Figure 2: Cross section 20900 including new deep drill results. Images are of selected core intervals and do not represent all gold mineralization on the property. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)

Figure 3: Cross section 20825 including new deep drill results. Images are of selected core intervals and do not represent all gold mineralization on the property. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)

Figure 4: Cross section 20775 including new deep drill results. Images are of selected core intervals and do not represent all gold mineralization on the property. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)

All LP Fault drill hole highlighted assays, plus drill collar locations and orientations can be downloaded at the Company's web site.

Drill collar location, azimuth and dip for drill holes targeting the LP Fault zone included in this release are provided in the table below (UTM zone 15N, NAD 83):

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Length Dip Azimuth BR-280 457638 5634448 373 1053 -60 213 BR-323 457356 5634144 355 309 -44 203 BR-378 458589 5633576 360 350 -55 213 BR-379 458686 5633455 365 270 -55 212 BR-383 456650 5633873 358 594 -44 25 BR-384 456650 5633873 358 822 -55 27 BR-385 456564 5633897 359 756 -53 26 BR-386 456529 5633987 363 765 -57 28 BR-411 456221 5634368 365 501 -46 37 BR-412 456231 5634453 362 450 -47 37 BR-417 456423 5634421 359 234 -54 210 BR-419 457689 5634363 369 790 -59 207 BR-421 455733 5635325 377 570 -58 226 BR-422 455481 5635448 386 429 -58 225 BR-423 455430 5635385 386 381 -58 224 BR-424 455349 5635498 389 364 -56 224 BR-425 456908 5633934 357 300 -54 210 BR-430 457779 5634318 364 810 -60 207 BR-431 456467 5634343 359 207 -55 211 BR-432 456492 5634391 358 231 -56 214 BR-433 456517 5634430 358 282 -55 214 BR-440 455561 5635012 376 201 -61 227 BR-441 455635 5635011 376 273 -60 228 BR-442 455507 5635173 379 222 -56 228 BR-443 455549 5635146 378 261 -61 228

About the Dixie Project

The 100% owned flagship Dixie project boasts one of the largest recent gold discoveries in a Canadian mining jurisdiction. Proximal to major infrastructure near the town of Red Lake, Ontario, the Dixie property comprises over 91.4 square kilometres of contiguous claims that extend over 22 kilometres with a paved highway and provincial power and natural gas lines. The property also hosts a network of well-maintained logging roads which facilitate access.

The 23 high-grade domains discussed in this release are structurally and geologically distinctive from the surrounding lower grade, bulk tonnage style gold mineralization. Together, they span a strike length of 4.2 kilometres and occur within larger stratigraphically controlled lower grade domains. They are characterized by high degrees of strain and/or transposed quartz vein zones following two distinct structural fabrics and transition from upper greenschist to lower amphibolite facies metamorphism. Gold in the high-grade domains is generally observed as free gold, is often transposed into, and overgrows the dominant structural fabrics, and is higher-grade on average than the surrounding bulk tonnage gold zones.

To date, Great Bear has completed a total of 672 drill holes, identifying three high-grade gold discoveries. The most significant discovery is the large-scale "LP Fault" zone, which comprises high-grade disseminated gold mineralization within broad moderate-to-lower-grade envelopes in felsic volcanic and sediment units. LP Fault drilling has identified gold mineralization along 11 kilometres of strike length to date, and a detailed drill grid is being completed along approximately 4 kilometres of strike length. The nearby "Hinge" and "Limb" gold zones are more characteristic of the renowned Red Lake mined deposits, comprising gold-bearing quartz veins and silica-sulphide replacement zones hosted by mafic volcanic units. Over 80% of the Company's drill holes into the LP Fault, Dixie Limb and Hinge zones contain visible gold mineralization. Gold occurs mainly as free gold, neither bound to nor within sulphide minerals.

Great Bear adheres to industry-leading quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) practices in data collection, analysis and disclosure, and detailed assays including all historical LP Fault drill hole data are available on the Company's website at https://greatbearresources.ca/projects/overview/dixie-project-data/.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Dixie project in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. A significant exploration drill program is currently underway to define the mineralization within a large-scale, high-grade disseminated gold discovery made in 2019, the LP Fault. Additional exploration drilling is also in progress to expand and infill nearby high-grade gold zones, as well as to test new regional targets. The Company is currently in the process of compiling all historical data together with incoming assay results, with the goal of publishing an initial NI 43-101 compliant multi-million ounce mineral resource estimate for the Dixie project in early 2022.

Great Bear is a committed partner to all stakeholders, with a long-term vision of sustainable exploration to advance the Dixie project in a manner that demonstrates good stewardship of land, operational excellence and accountability.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to Activation Laboratories in Ontario, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Pulps from approximately 5% of the gold mineralized samples are submitted for check analysis to a second lab. Selected samples are also chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject of the original sample. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, VP Projects for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Taylor"

Chris Taylor, President and CEO

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Such factors, among other things, include: impacts arising from the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

Great Bear undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

(CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great Bear Resources Ltd.