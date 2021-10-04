The Conference Board Appoints Ivan Pollard to Lead Marketing & Communications Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board has appointed renowned marketer Ivan Pollard to lead its Marketing & Communications Center.

Pollard brings a wealth of corporate experience to The Conference Board. Most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer of General Mills. In this capacity, he was responsible for building global marketing philosophies and practices that bring the company's powerful portfolio of brands into modern life in ways that disproportionately grow the business.

Prior to General Mills, Pollard was at The Coca-Cola Company, first having served as Vice President of Global Connections and, subsequently, as Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing. Previous experiences include more than 25 years in communications planning at agencies such as BMP, DDB Needham, and Wieden+Kennedy. At Naked Communications, the world's largest connections planning company, Pollard was a Global Partner.

Pollard assumes the position with extensive past involvement at The Conference Board. For the past several years, he has served as Chair of the Advisory Board of The Conference Board Marketing & Communications Center.

"At a time of rapid change for both the marketing and communications functions, I look forward to leveraging my experience to provide Members of The Conference Board with trusted insights for what's ahead," said Ivan Pollard. "Making this journey all the more exciting is the opportunity to work with a passionate, talented group of colleagues committed to helping the world's businesses improve their performance and better serve society."

"Ivan's track record of success in marketing—both to and for the world's leading brands—makes him uniquely suited to lead our Marketing & Communications Center," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

A native of the UK, Ivan graduated from Nottingham University with a BSc in Physics.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

About The Conference Board Marketing & Communications Center

The Conference Board Marketing & Communications Center serves as an indispensable resource, partner, and platform to help its Members address their most timely and pressing marketing and communications priorities. www.conference-board.org/us/marketing-and-communications

