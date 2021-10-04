Offerings in select counties include home meal delivery, additional dental coverage, transportation services, and Healthy Grocery, a new benefit for qualified members; new Blue Shield Balance (HMO) plan in Los Angeles County

Blue Shield of California Offers Expanded Benefits and Services for Medicare Beneficiaries, including an exciting New Plan in Los Angeles County

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced a range of 2022 coverage options for Medicare beneficiaries in California, with expanded benefits for food and transportation services.

Blue Shield is introducing a new Medicare HMO plan, Blue Shield Balance, available to all Medicare beneficiaries in Los Angeles County. This new plan includes unique features such as multi-language concierge customer service and support.

"We continue to find new ways to bring unique benefits and services that support our diverse membership," said Lina Saadzoi, vice president and general manager of Medicare at Blue Shield of California. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive health coverage that all Medicare beneficiaries deserve and have come to rely on. We remain committed to creating a health care system worthy of our family and friends that's sustainably affordable."

Starting January 1, 2022, Blue Shield Medicare Advantage plan benefits in various locations will include:

Reduced cost share for key medical benefits in Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties

Depending on the plan, cost-share reduction may include primary care physician and specialist office visits, outpatient surgery, and urgent care.

New grocery benefit and expanded home meal delivery benefit in select plans

A Special Supplemental Benefit for the Chronically Ill (SSBCI) called Healthy Grocery for eligible members (not all members will qualify)* that provides a $25 monthly allowance to purchase healthy and nutritious foods and produce.

Addition of home meal delivery service upon discharge from an inpatient hospital or skilled nursing facility stay. The benefit includes up to 22 meals and 10 snacks per discharge (limited to two discharges per year); offered in select plans in Los Angeles , Fresno , Merced , Orange , Riverside , San Bernardino , San Diego , San Joaquin , Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties.

Expanded transportation benefit in Central and Northern California plans

Addition of transportation services to plan-approved health-related locations in Alameda and San Mateo counties.

Expansion of transportation services to plan-approved health-related locations to an unlimited number of trips annually in select plans in Los Angeles , Orange , Riverside , San Bernardino , San Diego , Fresno , Merced , San Joaquin , Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties.

Added dental benefits in Central and Northern California plans

Addition of preventive and diagnostic dental services such as cleaning, routine dental exams, and dental x-rays in Alameda , Merced , San Joaquin , San Mateo , Santa Clara , and Stanislaus Counties.

Medicare's Annual Election Period is October 15, 2021, to December 7, 2021. For more information about Blue Shield's Medicare offerings, please visit www.bsca.com/medicare

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.5 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $21 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $150 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last four years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

*The benefits mentioned are part of special supplemental benefits available in select plans. Not all plan members will qualify. Refer to the Evidence of Coverage for details and eligibility requirements.

CONTACT: Mashi Nyssen

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

media@blueshieldca.com

