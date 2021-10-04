4x4 Capital acquires the former sports and active nutrition division of The Bountiful Company from KKR

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4x4 Capital, a New York-based investment platform focused on building value for companies in the consumer, services and industrials sectors, has acquired the former sports and active nutrition division of The Bountiful Company from KKR and Carlyle. The Bountiful Company and its portfolio of vitamin and supplement brands were sold to Nestlé earlier this year.

The sports and active nutrition portfolio combines powerful and complementary growth brands: health and wellness brand Pure Protein®; Body Fortress®, a leader in high efficacy protein powders; MET-Rx®, a range of high-performance meal replacements; and Balance®, a lifestyle brand focused on balanced nutrition.

Functional snacking is a US$16 billion industry and is expected to grow 6% over the next 5 years. Pure Protein® is the #2 platform for ready to eat protein bars and MET-Rx® is the #1 meal replacement bar in the US according to IRI.

Building on impressive results and with strong category momentum, CEO Kent Cunningham will continue to lead the business.

"With wellness-focused eating and drinking on the rise, protein has become a mainstream category. We look forward to partnering with Kent and his team to maximize long-term growth by offering great tasting products that will help people in their search for a healthier lifestyle", said Alex Medicis, Co-Founder of 4x4 Capital.

CEO Kent Cunningham added: "Alex and his partners bring world-class management expertise and an impressive operational track record. Their long-term view on value creation aligns with our excitement for what's next in active nutrition."

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

4x4 Capital's Fund I will be fully invested in this and follow-on transactions.

Sawaya Partners is acting as 4x4 Capital's exclusive financial advisor and Sidley Austin as its legal advisor. Evercore is acting as financial advisor and Simpson, Thatcher & Bartlett as legal advisor to KKR and Carlyle.

About 4x4 Capital

4x4 Capital is an investment platform focused on building value for companies in the consumer, services and industrials sectors. We combine deep management expertise with an investment and operational track record across multi-billion-dollar brands worldwide. Our partners' extensive operational experience and systematic approach to managing businesses and scaling growth drive our long-term view on value creation.

Contact: info@4x4capital.com

