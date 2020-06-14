Here are options to request video or stories seen on KOLO. All these companies monitor and record our newscasts and will provide clips to the public.

NDS:

Viewers should contact the following individual NDS affiliate:

Universal Information Services

1623 Farnam Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Phone: (800) 408-3178

Viewers referred by Gray will be charged a maximum of $99 per CD, DVD, transcript, or digital download for a clip of 10 minutes or less.

-------------------

BurrellesLuce:

Bill Werner

Business Development

Phone: (480) 834-2814

- OR –

Alfred Cox

Director, Business Development

333 West 39th Street, Suite 902

New York, New York 10018

Phone: (646) 274-5596

---------------------

Critical Mention:

Sales Dept. Phone: (866) 263-1291

Order Online: www.findmyclip.com

Critical Mention typically charges customers about $300/clip.