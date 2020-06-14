Here are options to request video or stories seen on KOLO. All these companies monitor and record our newscasts and will provide clips to the public.
NDS:
Viewers should contact the following individual NDS affiliate:
Universal Information Services
1623 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Phone: (800) 408-3178
Viewers referred by Gray will be charged a maximum of $99 per CD, DVD, transcript, or digital download for a clip of 10 minutes or less.
-------------------
BurrellesLuce:
Bill Werner
Business Development
Phone: (480) 834-2814
- OR –
Alfred Cox
Director, Business Development
333 West 39th Street, Suite 902
New York, New York 10018
Phone: (646) 274-5596
---------------------
Critical Mention:
Sales Dept. Phone: (866) 263-1291
Order Online: www.findmyclip.com
Critical Mention typically charges customers about $300/clip.